Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc.: Atlantic Power and Infrastructure's Flexi-Pave Receives Endorsement by Major Florida Installer of Manicured and Pristine Properties

Florida Commercial Care Inc., continues to install KBI Flexi®-Pave in many of its customers properties, benefitting their client base for the short and long term.

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) has been endorsed by Florida Commercial Inc., a highly regarded company established in Kissimmee Florida for over 25 years. With clients throughout the State of Florida, such as Publix, a major grocery chain and numerous other retail outlets, Florida Commercial Inc. have installed and continue to install KBI's Flexi®-Pave.

About Florida Commercial Care Inc.

Recognized by developers and property managers of small and large commercial properties in Florida as one of the leading landscaping installers and landscape maintenance companies. Florida Commercial is known for providing stunning and appealing landscapes with advanced technologies, such as Flexi-Pave, always considering their client's concerns related to any potential liability.

Justin McLarty, Florida Commercial's Director of Maintenance Services, today stated "Our clients are rightfully concerned for their customers wellbeing and the pleasing visual appeal of their properties. KBI Flexi®-Pave has more than proven itself in both those disciplines. Flexi®-Pave allows us to provide a stunning appearance to landscape islands and retail store fronts all while bringing the liability concerns to an absolute minimum. We are excited to present this extraordinary product next week at Publix #1023, in the Broadway Promenade, Sarasota, Florida. We look forward to our trusted partnership with K.B. Industries and thank them for their product solutions that allow us to continually meet the industry's highest professional standards by keeping our clients properties manicured and pristine."

About Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp

Atlantic Power & Infrastructure - for proven sustainable environmentally beneficial technologies. The Company's core disciplines are in addressing a global waste pandemic, turning waste into power or beneficial products.

Divisions include:

Next Generation Tire Recycling (NGTR)

Through its wholly owned K.B. Industries, the company manufactures and distributes its KBI Flexi®-Pave flexible porous pavement. K.B. Industries' KBI Flexi®-Pave has over the past 19 years combined sustainable technology and experience to solve many other infrastructure problems using innovative materials and design approaches, such as in many water treatment and shoreline protection projects, including ship docks. KBI created this massively porous but strong structural material that can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success benefitting the environment economically. Notable locations include Yellowstone National Park, Arlington Cemetery, and Kew Botanical Gardens in London England. Visit: www.kbius.com

Zero Emissions Waste 2 Energy (ZEW2E)

In parallel, the company is vigorously developing projects to convert Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) as well as biomass agricultural, yard, food, and even raw sewage waste to produce pellets that can be used to generate electricity, make fertilizer and other sale-able, environmentally beneficial commodities using its Zero Emission Waste to Energy (ZEW2E) solution. Atlantic Power and Infrastructure's New Website is currently under construction. Submit enquires to: enquiries@kbius.com

to receive details on the reconstructed website as it becomes available. www.apaicorp.com

Disclaimer: Shareholders and investors are strongly cautioned against placing undue reliance on information set forth within this website and these communications in making any investment decisions concerning our securities. The matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the OTCMarkets.com including the company's Annual Report, Quarterly Reports, and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Nothing within this site is meant to be a solicitation to buy or sell our securities. Investing in over the counter (OTC) securities often carries a high degree of risk. Please contact your financial advisor before investing in our securities.

Contact:

Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Inc.

www.apaicorp.com

++1 (727) 723-3300

SOURCE: Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/649056/Atlantic-Power-and-Infrastructures-FlexiR-Pave-Receives-Endorsement-by-Major-Florida-Installer-of-Manicured-and-Pristine-Properties