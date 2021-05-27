DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR')



27.05.2021 / 07:40

UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ("PEPKOR")



Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group"). Shareholders of the Company and holders of the cumulative, non-redeemable, non-participating, variable rate preference shares issued by Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited are referred to PEPKOR's unaudited interim results for the six months ended 31 March 2021 published today. Copies of the documents are available on PEPKOR's website www.pepkor.co.za. The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited. Stellenbosch, 27 May 2021

