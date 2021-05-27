DJ 2CRSi SA: Postponement of the release of 2020-21 annual results.

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: Postponement of the release of 2020-21 annual results. 27-May-2021 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Postponement of the release of 2020-21 annual results Strasbourg (France), 27 May 2021 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient IT servers, announces the postponement of the release of its annual results for the fiscal year 2020-21. In order to await the outcome of the Blade situation with the recovery of equipment from contracts started in 2020, the Board of Directors of 2CRSi has decided to postpone its meeting for the closing of the FY2020-21 annual accounts, initially scheduled on May 31, to June 15, 2021. As a reminder, as part of their agreement, 2CRSi and hubiC, the buyer of Blade's activities, had agreed that: - 2CRSi would sell to hubiC its rights to the hardware supplied to Blade SAS or Blade Global Corp under contracts prior to December 31, 2019 in return for payment of EUR10.5 million, excl. VAT. This amount has already been received; - hubiC would facilitate the return of the remaining equipment from the 2020 contracts, most of which is located in the United States. The recovery of this equipment, although it has begun, has not yet been completed. As this recovery is an element taken into account in the financial statements for the 2020-21 financial year, the Board of Directors has made this decision to postpone. The Company will therefore publish its annual results on June 15, 2021 after close of trading. - END - About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells high-performance customised and environment-friendly servers. In the financial year 2020/2021, the Group achieved turnover of EUR164m. The Group today has approximately 390 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and is included in the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com Contacts 2CRSi Actifin Actifin Marie de Lauzon Simon Derbanne Jennifer Jullia COO Financial Communication Financial PR investors@2crsi.com sderbanne@actifin.fr jjullia@actifin.fr +33 3 68 41 10 70 +33 1 56 88 11 14 +33 1 56 88 11 19 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi - Postponement of annual result EN =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: 2CRSi SA 32, rue Jacobi-Netter 67200 Strasbourg France Phone: +33 3 68 41 10 70 E-mail: investors@2crsi.com Internet: www.2crsi.com ISIN: FR0013341781 Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1201116 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

