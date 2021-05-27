Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: In Besitz des magischen heiligen Grals!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JN55 ISIN: FR0013341781 Ticker-Symbol: 52C 
Frankfurt
27.05.21
08:16 Uhr
4,440 Euro
-0,010
-0,22 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CRSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2CRSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,4904,53009:31
Dow Jones News
27.05.2021 | 08:34
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

2CRSi SA: Postponement of the release of 2020-21 annual results.

DJ 2CRSi SA: Postponement of the release of 2020-21 annual results. 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: Postponement of the release of 2020-21 annual results. 
27-May-2021 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
 
Postponement of the release of 2020-21 annual results 
 
 
Strasbourg (France), 27 May 2021 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, 
energy-efficient IT servers, announces the postponement of the release of its annual results for the fiscal year 
2020-21. 
In order to await the outcome of the Blade situation with the recovery of equipment from contracts started in 2020, the 
Board of Directors of 2CRSi has decided to postpone its meeting for the closing of the FY2020-21 annual accounts, 
initially scheduled on May 31, to June 15, 2021. 
As a reminder, as part of their agreement, 2CRSi and hubiC, the buyer of Blade's activities, had agreed that: 
 - 2CRSi would sell to hubiC its rights to the hardware supplied to Blade SAS or Blade Global Corp under contracts 
  prior to December 31, 2019 in return for payment of EUR10.5 million, excl. VAT. This amount has already been 
  received; 
 - hubiC would facilitate the return of the remaining equipment from the 2020 contracts, most of which is located in 
  the United States. The recovery of this equipment, although it has begun, has not yet been completed. 
As this recovery is an element taken into account in the financial statements for the 2020-21 financial year, the Board 
of Directors has made this decision to postpone. The Company will therefore publish its annual results on June 15, 2021 
after close of trading. 
 
- END - 
 
About 2CRSi 
Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells high-performance customised and 
environment-friendly servers. In the financial year 2020/2021, the Group achieved turnover of EUR164m. The Group today 
has approximately 390 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more 
than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: 
FR0013341781) and is included in the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com 
Contacts 
2CRSi        Actifin         Actifin 
Marie de Lauzon   Simon Derbanne      Jennifer Jullia 
COO         Financial Communication Financial PR 
investors@2crsi.com sderbanne@actifin.fr   jjullia@actifin.fr 
+33 3 68 41 10 70  +33 1 56 88 11 14    +33 1 56 88 11 19 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi - Postponement of annual result EN 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1201116 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1201116 27-May-2021 CET/CEST 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1201116&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

2CRSI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.