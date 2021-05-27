EonX Technologies Inc.: EONX TECHNOLOGIES INC. - Announces Listing on the CSE

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / EonX Technologies Inc. (CSE:EONX), ("EonX or the "Company) EonX is pleased to announce the listing of its common shares today on the CSE. EonX is a financial technology company providing white-label platforms for large enterprises looking to better engage, reward and securely transact with their members, customers and employees. These enterprise clients on-board their customers to the platform in order to facilitate Payments and generate redeemable eWallet balances, whilst earning Points and accessing exclusive Marketplace Rewards.

The current issued share capital of the Company is 29,400,000 and reported audited FY2020 revenue of $10.8 million. For further information please visit the Company's corporate website at www.eonx.com or the Company's profile at www.thecse.com.

