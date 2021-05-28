Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Linc to the Main Market

Stockholm, May 28, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Linc AB's shares (short name LINC) commence today on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Financials sector. Linc is the 63rd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. Linc invests in product-oriented companies in the Nordic Life Science industry - primarily in pharmaceutical and medical technology companies. The investments are made in both private and public companies and in research and operational companies. Linc is an active and long-term owner with a broad industrial network to support the portfolio companies. "We have experienced great interest in Linc and had many positive interactions and dialogues with potential investors," said Karl Tobieson, CEO, LINC. "It is with great joy, enthusiasm and humility that we now embark on the next step in Linc's development, together with our new shareholders, strengthened by our strong track record." "We are happy to welcome Linc as they join the Nasdaq family," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "They have done fantastic growth journey since the start in 1991. They are an important life science investor that facilitates the growth of many important companies. We look forward to follow their journey as a listed company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com