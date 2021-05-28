Visit Argentina: Argentina's Most Iconic Experiences Provide Memorable Moments for Every Traveler

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / With over 1 million square miles of terrain, including snow-capped mountains, crashing coastlines, grand deserts, lush rainforests and bustling city centers, Argentina is home to a huge diversity of offerings. While it can be daunting to plan a trip to Argentina with such an array of experiences to choose from, there are a few truly iconic adventures that can't be missed. To help travelers enjoy Argentina's expansive array of experiences, Argentina's National Institute for Tourism Promotion compiled a few of the country's most memorable adventures.

Cheer at a fútbol match in Buenos Aires: Boasting the most soccer stadiums in the world, a trip to Buenos Aires is not complete without cheering loudly from the fan stands at a local soccer match. Sports fanatics can head to the Boca Juniors Museum and Bombonera stadium, or Estadio Alberto J. Armando as it's officially called, home to Diego Maradona's Boca Juniors, or to Núñez to visit the River Plate Stadium home of Boca's arch rivals, River Plate. Hike to a glacier in Los Glaciares National Park: Located in Patagonia and recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Los Glaciares National Park is a wonderland of glacial landscapes, including the stunning Perito Moreno, viewable via ferry boat or even via a guided hiking trek. Horseback ride through a Mendoza winery: Mendoza, most known for its Malbec, produces 70 percent of all the wine that is made in Argentina. An hour from the city, travelers can enjoy Argentina's mountain landscape while on a horseback tour at one of the huge varieties of wineries. A few regions include Luján de Cuyo, Maipú or the Uco Valley. Whale watch at Valdés Peninsula: As one of South America's finest wildlife reserves, the Valdés Peninsula offers an extensive coastline that wildlife such as orca whales, sea lions, elephant seals, Magellanic penguins and more call home. Travelers should try to catch a glimpse of the unique orca whale beaching phenomenon that happens bi-annually from March through May in Punta Norte and from September through December in Caleta Valdés. Witness the rushing water of Iguazú Falls: Argentina's famous Iguazú Falls, reaching nearly twice the width and height of Niagara Falls, are often considered one of the natural wonders of the world for good reason. On the Argentina side of the falls, the perfect place to take in the wonder is at Devil's Throat or "Garganta del Diabo," accessible via a walkway across Río Iguazú. Trek to the Salinas Grandes (or Salt Flats): Discover Argentina's vastly contrasting landscapes at the awe-inspiring salt flats or Salinas Grandes, located in the far north west of Argentina. There are a few tours across Salta and the surrounding regions and while there, travelers shouldn't miss taking the Train in the Clouds or "Tren a las Nubes."

For additional information on Argentina, please visit argentina.travel.

INPROTUR, Argentina's National Institute for Tourism Promotion, also known as Visit Argentina, is a public-private entity responsible for promoting international travel to Argentina and for positioning Argentina as a global tourism destination.

