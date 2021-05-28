The "Single Family Offices in EMEA" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Detailed profiles during a subscription year of 1,000 Single Family Offices in Europe, Middle East Africa
A Gateway to the single family office community
- Single family offices manage the investments of the wealthiest families globally.
- Numbers are growing rapidly, assets under management are in the trillions.
- But most SFOs stay under the radar details about them are hard to find.
- For those wishing to build relationships with single family offices, such as asset managers and private and investment bankers, the difficulty of access to SFOs is well-recognised.
Single Family Offices in EMEA
What data is included on each family office?
- Identity of the SFO
- Address, phone, Fax, website, company email (if available)
- Identity of the family behind the SFO
- AUM range in US$
- $25m to over $25bn, classified into 10 ranges
- Analytical description of the SFO, including
- Background to the wealth of the family how the wealth originated current wealth status current operating company/companies market caps of those companies if listed % shareholdings Role of the family office Investment strategies Asset allocations Portfolio sample holdings
- SFO personnel by name, job position
- Personnel are classified into 29 job types, the majority related to the investment management of a specific asset class Email &/or direct phone if available Summary Bio of personnel if available
- Asset allocations
- The asset class is indicated to which each SFO selectively allocates. The range of options includes:
- Money market funds
- Multi-asset class investments
- Fixed income (17 types of Fixed Income investments)
- Equities (21 classifications of Equities)
- Alternatives (18 types of Alternatives)
- Focus on Alternatives
- Private Equity Venture Capital
- Sector preferences Financing stages Geographic preferences Target participation level Invest directly and/or through Funds
- Real Estate Investment
- Preferred types of property Geographic location preferences Transaction value range if known Direct investment and/or via Funds
- Family's Private Foundation
- Philanthropy from the UHNW community is growing fast. Capital allocated to philanthropy is capital that has to be investment-managed as well as donated.
- Where a family has a private foundation, we publish data as follows:
- Name of family's foundation Address, phone
- Summary of principal aims of foundation Income expenditure (if available)
- Foundation director contact
Daily Updates Additions to the SFO Database
- Daily updates amendments to executive contacts, location moves, major investment initiatives, deals
- Additional SFOs are added weekly from the publisher's SFO Databank. Subscribers receive every week a guaranteed minimum number of further SFOs which are added to the core number already on the SFO Database
- Weekly Newsletter alerts subscribers to the SFOs added to the Database that week and to the key updates for SFOs currently on the Database
A fully searchable online database
Select SFOs which match your specific requirements!
This Single Family Offices Database offers powerful search filters which are simple and intuitive to use. No training is needed.
- Search and select single family offices by multiple criteria
- Search select executive contacts by multiple criteria
- Build customised reports to suit your specific requirements
- Export search results to Excel for follow-up action
- Download PDFs of family office profiles contacts
- Bookmark particular searches for later follow-up
Search options include:
- Search for a family office by name
- Search for a family office by name of family
- Search for family offices in 42 countries in EMEA
- Search for family offices by 11 ranges of assets under management from $25m to over $25bn
- Search for personnel within family offices by 29 job types, most related to investment management of a particular asset class
- Search only for personnel with email addresses
- Search for family offices added to the Database in the past week, month, or 3 months
- Each search result can be bookmarked, exported to Excel
- Search for family offices by business sectors in which they invest
- Search family office descriptions by key word
Who will benefit from this Single Family Offices Database?
- Asset Managers seeking investment mandates from owners of substantial private capital
- Private equity or VC companies seeking limited partners and fund investors
- Hedge funds seeking client investors
- Private banks seeking to grow their client numbers in the UHNW SFO segment
- Investment banks seeking to advise family offices on M&A, divesting family businesses, or raising equity or debt capital
- Growing companies seeking investment from private capital sources
- Financial institutions seeking data which may contribute additional background for KYC risk assessments
Among Companies Profiled in the Database
Among the over 1,000 companies (Single Family Offices) profiled in this Database are:
- Casa Grande de Cartagena Spain
- Florac SA France
- Rinkelberg Capital UK
- Steppe Capital Singapore
- Verlinvest Belgium
- Westerkirk Capital Canada
- Delton Germany
- Kistefos Norway
