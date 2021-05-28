Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2021) - Majic Wheels, Corp. (OTC Pink: MJWL) ("Majic" or the "Company"), a Delaware corporation that is positioning itself as a player in the disruptive industries of fintech and software development by means of acquisitions, would like to invite existing and prospective shareholders to attend its first of many Q&A Sessions on the Discord Channel hosted with Apollo Assets.





The Q&A Session will be taking place on

Monday, May 31 st , 2021 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 Eastern Standard Time

"We are actively engaging with our shareholders and investors to take questions and provide clarity and transparency on ongoing matters. We believe that this digital medium will help us reach a broader community more efficiently than traditional communication channels. This is especially true in this Pandemic era," said David Chong, Chief Executive Officer of Majic Wheels, Corp.

To join future investor Q&As on the company platform, open a free account with Discord using this link: www.discord.com

Use this link to join and access our channel on the Apollo Assets Discord:

https://discord.gg/K8E3HF88

The company would also like to remind shareholders and prospective investors that it will be hosting an online presentation. The details of which will be shared shortly. To receive updates about the specific details of the time and place, please register on our website here:

https://majiccorp.co/

About Majic Corp. Inc.

Majic Corp Inc., a Delaware corporation, intends to position itself as a player in the disruptive industries of and Fintech and software development by means of an acquisition and merger. Majic Wheels Corp. is listed and traded on the Over-the-Counter Market under the trading symbol "MJWL."

For more information about the Company visit:

Our OTC Markets Profile: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/mjwl/overview

Our website is: https://majiccorp.co

Our Twitter account is: https://twitter.com/MajicCorp

Our Discord: https://discord.gg/K8E3HF88

About CGCX Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Calfin Global Crypto Exchange CGCX set out to offer a highly sophisticated cryptocurrency exchange for a seamless & secure crypto trading experience. Unlike most exchanges that offer only cryptocurrency trading, CGCX caters to the larger blockchain community by providing four services under a single platform.

CGCX Website: https://www.cgcx.io

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

David Chong

Email: info@majiccorp.co

