Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2021) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering ADCs and therapeutics targeting cancer and infectious diseases. Defence is developing these transformative medicines for catastrophic illnesses and is please to provide an update on its COVID-19 vaccine program with its first lead candidate AccuVAC-PT001 (study initiated in Q4 of 2020).

Defence's ACCUMTM platform opens a new biotherapeutic modality by ensuring effective and distinct protein (antigen) processing by specialised antigen presenting cells (dendritic cells) consequently resulting in enhanced immune responses. This is exemplified by the long-lasting and potent immune response induced with its AccuVAC-PT001 protein-based vaccine candidate against the SARS-CoV-2 Wuhan strain (additional studies targeting other COVID variants are underway). These observations clearly highlight how the ACCUMTM platform can be applied to any infectious disease antigen as a means to dramatically boost its processing by dendritic cells and effectively stimulate immunity.

When tested in immunocompetent mice at an academic laboratory, Defence's AccuVAC-PT001 generated a very high antibody titer with a response lasting more than 18 weeks post-vaccination (the research study for publication is in progress with expected release date in Q4 of 2021). This is a breakthrough observation for Defence as most humoral responses induced by current vaccination strategies or natural infections start waning exponentially in less than 8 weeks. Additional studies completed at a private clinical research organization further demonstrate active blocking of human cell infection by the virus when subjected to AccuVAC-PT001-induced antibodies.

"Defence's focus is to advance our pipeline as we continuously progress towards clinical validation. Defence's ability to leverage its distinct platform, ACCUMTM, creates both novel and potentially unprecedented therapeutics response targeting multiple illnesses," says Sébastien Plouffe, Defence's Chief Executive Officer.

In addition to completing standard toxicology studies to ensure safety of the vaccine, AccuVAC-PT001 is currently being tested on larger non-rodent animals to validate its potency and immunogenicity. The results of this study will determine the progress towards further clinical studies.

"I am pleased with the continued progress and development of our pipeline. The potential of our ACCUMTM technology positions Defence to deliver solutions to the current or future infectious diseases," adds Mr. Plouffe.

Additional Information:

The Company makes no express or implied claims that it has developed a vaccine to treat COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

Dr. Moutih Rafei, Defence's VP Research and Development, has reviewed and approved the scientific disclosure contained in this press release. Dr. Rafei has a PhD in Experimental Medicine from McGill University and received his post-doctoral training at Université de Montréal. He is an immuno-oncologist who specializes in the fields of T-cell development, stem cell biology, cancer immunotherapy and autoimmune diseases.

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUMTM technology, which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

For further information:

Sebastien Plouffe, President, CEO and Director

P: (514) 947-2272

Splouffe@defencetherapeutics.com

www.defencetherapeutics.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85916