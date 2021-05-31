Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2021) - Advance United Holdings Inc. (CSE: AUHI) (the "Company" or "Advance United" or "Au") is pleased to announce the successful listing of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") effective May 28, 2021 under the symbol "AUHI". Listing and disclosure documents are available under the Company's profiles on the CSE at www.thecse.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Advance United is an atypical junior mining company involved exclusively in the acquisition and advancement of gold properties, with no intent to bring them into production or to mine them ourselves.

The Company is designed to succeed where others fail. Advance United's expertise is in identifying and acquiring undervalued gold properties then developing and exploiting newly realized and proven value without mining for gold. The purpose is to bring increasing long-term value to the Company's shareholders while reducing risk, so that we can all advance united.

Advance United's goal is to create a large and comprehensive portfolio of past producing and highly promising gold exploration properties. The Company seeks to identify gold properties it believes is underdeveloped and undervalued potential. Properties with significant historical work and previous drill programs which were uneconomic at the time but have proven economic value at today's price of gold. The Company funds the development of re-working old data to create new National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects technical reports, thereby documenting their quantifiable resources and reserves using current standards, thus increasing their value. The cost of re-working old data with modern technology is significantly more cost effective and allows Au to deliver the highest returns to shareholders, in the shortest possible time frame.

Advance United's strategy is to bring current and re-work properties to present to potential developers including mid-tier gold exploration companies and large-scale gold mining and production companies for next-phase development and production.

The Company adheres to a highly disciplined approach, and a strict set of physical property criteria and historic work protocols in its selection process. Advance United then utilizes modern technology, software and hardware to identify and evaluate properties that it can acquire for a low-cost to develop, exploiting newly realized potential and proven value. The Company intends to develop a portfolio of properties with similar attributes - Canadian properties, formation type, historic gold resources and production.

"We are very pleased to announce this important milestone event for the Company and our shareholders. Where the long-term benefits of being publicly traded are numerous, our priority at Au is to advance our operational directive more effectively. To execute flawlessly, we require the infrastructure and capital resources afforded by a public company. A public entity provides us the ability to consider strategic mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures, and provide greater access to capital at a lower cost. The ultimate measure of our success will be the shareholder value we create both today and over the long-term, and we anticipate very exciting times ahead," states Jim Atkinson, CEO of Advance United.

About Advance United Holdings Inc.

Advance United is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Our expertise is in identifying and acquiring past producing undervalued gold bearing properties then developing and exploiting newly realized and proven value, without mining for gold. Our purpose is to bring increasing long-term value to our shareholders while reducing risk, so that we can all advance united. For additional information about us and our projects please visit www.advanceunited.ca.

James Atkinson P. Geo.

CEO

Email: jim.atkinson@advanceunited.ca

Tel: (647) 278-7502

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to trading on the CSE and the focus of the Company's business. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "contemplates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's ability to increase the value of its current and future mineral exploration properties and, in connection therewith, any long-term shareholder value, and the Company's intention to develop a portfolio of Canadian properties with potential and proven value and with similar formation type, historic gold resources and potential production values. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Company will continue its business as described above. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Listing Statement filed on Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for information as to the risks and other factors which may affect the Company's business objectives and strategic plans.

