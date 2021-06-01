European researchers have estimated the potential of floating PV deployment at Africa's existing hydropower reservoirs which exceed 5 MW in size, by using satellite images and hydropower reservoir data. Under the most likely scenario presented in the study, utility scale floating solar may reach a capacity of more than 20 GW by using less than 1% of the water surface area at 108 hydropower plants spread across the continent, assuming a capex of €0.40/W.Floating PV may not only be a feasible solution to increase Africa's power generation fleet - considering the vast amount of available water ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...