Friend MTS is pleased to announce the appointment of Derek Chang to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). A seasoned industry executive with a career spanning three decades, Chang previously served as CEO of NBA China, and has held leadership positions with several recognized sports, media and entertainment providers. He will be based in London.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210602005316/en/

Derek Chang, Chief Executive Officer, Friend MTS (Photo: Business Wire)

"It is my privilege to join Friend MTS as we ramp up our innovation of the technology essential to protect the needs of a complex global media industry," said Chang. "We are at the forefront of rapid changes in consumer behavior, new business models and technology, and will ensure that creators, owners and distributors worldwide will have the formidable tools necessary to protect their valuable content."

The announcement was made today by Jonathan Friend, Founder, Friend MTS, who previously served as CEO. A visionary in the field of content protection technologies, Friend will serve as Chief Product Officer (CPO) and continue to drive growth through the creation of the company's advanced proprietary solutions.

"As we continue to innovate with groundbreaking solutions that our valued customers and partners have come to expect, now is the time to transition to our next leader and we are thrilled to welcome Derek to the helm of Friend MTS," said Friend. "With deep expertise in the global sports and entertainment space, Derek brings invaluable insight to leveraging technology to create an impactful footprint for an ever-evolving media and content ecosystem."

Prior to leading NBA China's business, Chang was Head of International Lifestyle Channels for Scripps Networks Interactive, and had served as Executive Vice President, Content, DIRECTV. He also held senior roles for Charter Communications, the YES Network and TCI Communications. Chang currently serves on the board of directors for Liberty Media Corp. and Isos Acquisition Corp., and formerly served on the board of Starz.

Chang was named one of the "50 Most Influential People in Sports Business" by Sports Business Journal, as well as Cablefax Magazine's "Top 100 Executives in Cable." He holds an MBA from Stanford University and a bachelor's degree in history from Yale University. He is a member of the Committee of 100 and serves on the advisory board of Row New York.

For press use, Friend MTS photo assets can be downloaded here. For more information, please visit www.friendmts.com or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Friend MTS:

Friend MTS is a leading global provider of innovative content protection technology solutions developed to advance a complex and ever-evolving media industry in collaboration with content owners, broadcasters and operators. With a comprehensive suite of advanced proprietary services ranging from content monitoring, fingerprinting and watermarking to enforcement and IP blocking, Friend MTS provides an end-to-end approach to disrupt real-world piracy and safeguard a worldwide entertainment and media market into the future. Playing an important role in social responsibility, Friend MTS has gifted organizations like the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the International Center for Missing and Exploited Children (ICMEC) with its award-winning technology to help combat online child abuse. Founded in 2000, Friend MTS is privately held and headquartered in Birmingham, U.K. and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with operations throughout Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and North America.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210602005316/en/

Contacts:

Friend MTS Media Contact:

Nora Ellish

+1 (917) 744-9200