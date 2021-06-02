American Metabolix, a Torque Lifestyle Brands Company, Now Rolling Out in New GNC, Max Muscle Sports Nutrition and Vegas Discount Nutrition Locations Nationwide

Wheat Ridge, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2021) - Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC Pink: TQLB) ("Torque" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the $150B+ sports nutrition and supplements market, today announced that it has started shipments into national locations from tier-1 health and nutrition retailers including GNC, Max Muscle Sports Nutrition and Vegas Discount Nutrition.

The new locations were won by American Metabolix, a Torque Lifestyle Brands company, which will begin shipping its Muscle Test, a testosterone support product, to the 1000+ national GNC franchise locations - as well as its full line of products into Max Muscle Sports Nutrition locations and Vegas Discount Nutrition locations nationwide.

"We are pleased to have significantly expanded our national retail footprint for our American Metabolix brand, building on our recent momentum to begin a significant new sales push going into the summer of 2021," said David Lovatt, Chief Executive Officer of Torque Lifestyle Brands. "These new authorizations are a clear testament to the strength of our product offering and an indicator of a resumption in economic growth, as brick-and-mortar stores resume regular operations and gyms come back online.

"We are well positioned to seize the market opportunity facing us today and remain on track to deliver at least $1.5 million in revenue in 2021. In the months ahead, we will seek to further expand our diverse portfolio of in-house brands and drive more product placements across our family of companies into retail locations nationwide. I look forward to continued operational execution as we strive to create sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders," concluded Lovatt.

About Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc.

Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC Pink: TQLB) is an emerging leader in the $150B+ sports nutrition and supplements market. Leveraging a growth-by-acquisition model and a growing suite of influencers as brand ambassadors, the Company offers a wide array of active lifestyle products through its e-commerce presence and tier-1 U.S. retailer relationships. Torque's growing family of in-house brands include American Metabolix, Storm Lifestyles and Core Natural Sciences. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.torquelb.com.

