Binovi Technologies Corp.: Binovi Focused on K-3 Reader Readiness

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp., (Binovi) (TSXV:VISN)(OTCQB:BNVIF) today provided an update with respect to the Company's efforts in bringing optometrist-led vision screening software and services to the education sector. As part of the company's Global and Noble initiatives, Binovi is committed to ensuring that K-12 students are given every advantage possible to strengthen, rehabilitate or retrain their vision-related reading skills.

Dr. Leonard Press, Binovi's Director of Global Education, commented, "Clinical practice guidelines published by the American Optometric Association attest to our profession's long-standing history of helping children with learning related vision problems. The acquisition of research-based and computerized vision screening software (VERA), as well as a robust portfolio of computer-aided vision therapy modules (CAVT) complementing our foundational tools, enables Binovi Technologies to forge new collaborative relationships between Optometry and Education."

As mentioned in the Company's corporate update of May 6, 2021, Scientific Advisory Board Member Dr. Sandra Stoddard is heading up a scientific research program with an Alberta school board with the goal of establishing the positive impact the Binovi Platform can have on students with vision issues, beyond acuity, in relation to their ability to read.

The education market represents a massive opportunity for Binovi and is one of the Company's three core focus areas, the others being athletic performance and general vision therapy. With approximately 1 in 4 people globally suffering from a vision issue not related to acuity, and research showing a strong correlation between reading proficiency in students and high school drop-out rates, it is clear that a solution is needed. Binovi looks to provide that solution while capitalizing on the education technology market, projected to grow from an estimated US$12.7B in 2021 to US$25.2B by 2026, in large part because of cloud-based solutions like Binovi's.

Dr. Sandra Stoddard, member of Binovi's Scientific Advisory Board, added, "Because research has shown that early-interventional vision-based therapies have promising positive outcomes in relation to reading fluency and comprehension, further research to definitively establish the positive impact of the Binovi system on students' ability to read, will be invaluable. Limited studies to date have followed the rigorous protocol that we will apply to this study, which includes control and placebo groups. This study is aimed at providing conclusive, scientific evidence of the benefits vision therapy has on children's academic performance in general, with a focus on reading in particular. Identifying issues is incredibly important, but without a remedial solution, little will change. Binovi has developed an incredible remedial solution that is unique in its scope and effectiveness and that, we believe, has the potential of making an important contribution towards elevating reading readiness skills and positively impacting the lives of many. We know from experience that individuals typically experience a significant and measurable positive impact following a 12-week program, allowing us to conduct the study in months rather than years. This accelerated timeline will enable us to publish results relatively quickly. This, we believe, will provide Binovi, with evidence-based data to engage with governmental and other stakeholders to roll out our programs at a much larger scale than has been the case to date."

The Company's goal is to show that not only is Binovi a viable, effective, and actionable screening tool for reading-related vision skills in K-12 -and specifically K-3- students but that it represents a step forward in the process by which students of all ages are screened, tested, and treated for vision-related issues that go beyond simple visual acuity. With Dr. Stoddard's study and the continued effort of the Binovi Scientific Advisory Board lighting the way, the Company strongly believes it is well positioned to effect great changes in the education marketplace.

For additional information on the Company, please visit http://binovi.com/binovi-connect/

@BinoviVISN - Twitter & Instagram

About Binovi Connect App

Binovi is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing users access to all points of their individual performance from their phone, tablet or desktop computer. Designed for vision optimization and the enhancement of skills related to cognitive performance, Binovi provides measurable results in less time, and with less effort. As a SAAS based solution, the Binovi Connect App is supported by specialized expert knowledge, unique data insights and supporting hardware to deliver customized, one-on-one cognitive training and learning protocols ideal for K-12 Students, Vision Care Specialists, and Sports Performance testing and training.

About Binovi Technologies Corp. Binovi is a best-in-class neuro-visual performance platform designed to test, analyze, track, and report on individual cognitive performance. Binovi combines hardware, software, specialized expert knowledge, and unique data insights to deliver customized, one-on-one training and learning protocols ideal for K-12 Students, Vision Care Specialists, and Sports Performance testing and training. Designed for vision optimization and the enhancement of skills related to cognitive performance, Binovi provides measurable results in less time, and with less effort. Binovi is currently used in over 20 countries. Adam Cegielski

Founder | CEO Dr. Leonard Press O.D., FCOVD, FAAO

Chief Scientific Officer Investor Relations

Email: invest@binovi.com

Toll-free: 1 (844) 866-6162

https://www.binovi.com/investor-reports/ Forward looking information: Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains regulatory approval. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. SOURCE: Binovi Technologies Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/649969/Binovi-Focused-on-K-3-Reader-Readiness