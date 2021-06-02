Global Talent Executive to Advance Company's Commitment to a Best-in-class Workforce

Veristat, a scientific-minded global clinical research organization (CRO), announced the appointment of Colleen Pelton to the role of Chief Talent Officer. Ms. Pelton joins Veristat following an impressive record of success in executive HR roles, most recently at Dental Services Group, St. Jude Medical, and Smith Nephew during which time her responsibilities included the integration of acquired businesses and accelerating growth globally.

"Veristat is rapidly solidifying its position as a trusted leader in the design and implementation of global clinical trials of life-enhancing therapies," stated Patrick Flanagan, Chief Executive Officer at Veristat. "This is a time of tremendous opportunity for our company as we scale our talent and capabilities to produce positive value for an increasing number of sponsors. I am delighted to welcome Colleen to the leadership team. Colleen's contributions will support the growing complexities of our worldwide business by bringing measurable value and ensuring we advance our reputation of having the highest-quality, scientific-minded workforce in the industry."

In her role, Colleen will tap her 30 years of experience to lead the company's global Talent and Culture function including global HR management, strategic talent planning, recruitment and training, career growth and development, organizational design, diversity, and leadership development.

"I have been presented with an exciting opportunity as Veristat executes on its clearly defined strategy," said Colleen. "I am pleased to play a role in supporting the company's growth through talent development and fostering our culture of collaboration. Throughout my career, my inspiration has been derived from the lives touched by the solutions put forward by the organizations I have served. With Veristat, this inspiration is magnified given the company's focus on rare and challenging diseases. I look forward to being part of this important journey and supporting the career growth of such a talented global team with a broad set of development opportunities."

Colleen is a Florida, U.S. native, and graduated from the University of Florida where she received a B.A. in Communications. Her wide-ranging expertise spans the design and implementation of global talent management and acquisition-related initiatives for billion-dollar global enterprises operating in 30+ markets with thousands of employees. Colleen has served as a respected member of senior management teams driving various aspects of the business, consulting with senior executives on evolving business strategies, fostering a positive workplace culture, leadership development, and adapting to ever-changing work environments.

About Veristat

Veristat, a global clinical research organization (CRO), enables sponsors to solve the unique and complex challenges associated with accelerating therapies through clinical development to regulatory approval. With more than 26 years of experience in clinical trial planning and execution, Veristat is equipped to support any development program. Our team has prepared over 100 marketing applications for approval with global regulatory authorities in the last 10 years.

Veristat's focus on novel drug development has led to success when handling the unknowns that arise across complicated therapeutic areas, such as rare/ultra-rare disease, advanced therapies, oncology, and infectious disease trials. We apply this knowledge base every day to solve any clinical program's challenges, from the simplest to the most complex. Veristat has assembled an extraordinary team of experts worldwide who have mastered therapeutic development intricacies, enabling sponsors to succeed in extending and saving lives.

