Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice 107/21: Listing of subscription rights of Promore Pharma AB (264/21)

Correction refers to market segment, marked in bold below. With effect from June 03, 2021, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 14, 2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: PROMO TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0016074611 Order book ID: 227203 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB