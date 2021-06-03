DJ Polymetal: TR-1 Notification (Fodina)

Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: TR-1 Notification (Fodina) 03-Jun-2021 / 09:02 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares Polymetal International plc to which voting rights are attachedii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer X 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Mrs. Renáta Kellnerová City and country of registered office (if applicable) Vrané nad Vltavou, Czech Republic 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name Fodina B.V. City and country of registered office (if applicable) Amsterdam, The Netherlands 18/05/2021 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 02/06/2021 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of attached to shares instruments in % (8.A + voting rights of (total of 8. A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 8.B) issuervii 2) Resulting situation on the date on 3.346 which threshold was crossed or 2.231 1.115 473,556,152 reached (15,846,598 shares) Position of previous notification (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Class/type of shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/ (Art 10 of Directive possible) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) JE00B6T5S470 10,564,598 2.231 SUBTOTAL 8. A 10,564,598 2.231 B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Number of voting rights that may be financial Expiration Exercise/ acquired if the instrument is % of voting rights instrument datex Conversion Periodxi exercised/converted. Sale and repurchase 30/09/2021 5,282,000 1.115 agreements SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 5,282,000 1.115 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash financial datex Conversion Number of voting rights % of voting rights instrument Period xi settlementxii SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal X entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) % of voting rights if it equals or % of voting rights through financial instruments Total of both if it Namexv is higher than the notifiable if it equals or is higher than the notifiable equals or is higher threshold threshold than the notifiable threshold PPF Holdings 0.319 0.159 0.478 B.V. PPF Group 2.231 1.115 3.346 N.V. Fodina B.V. 2.231 1.115 3.346 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi Mr. Petr Kellner, a previous ultimate controlling person, passed away. Mrs. Renáta Kellnerová (decedent's wife) has been appointed as an administrator of decedent's estate. The appointment resolution was delivered (to Mrs. Renáta Kellnerová) and provisionally enforceable on May 18, 2021, and it came into legal force on May 28, 2021. Place of completion Prague Date of completion 02/06/2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: JE00B6T5S470 Category Code: HOL TIDM: POLY LEI Code: 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 Sequence No.: 108985 EQS News ID: 1203863 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1203863&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2021 02:02 ET (06:02 GMT)