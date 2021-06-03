Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.06.2021

WKN: A1JLWT ISIN: JE00B6T5S470 Ticker-Symbol: PM6 
Tradegate
03.06.21
09:37 Uhr
19,920 Euro
-0,210
-1,04 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,85019,96010:16
19,87019,91510:16
Dow Jones News
03.06.2021 | 08:34
133 Leser



Polymetal: TR-1 Notification (Fodina)

DJ Polymetal: TR-1 Notification (Fodina) 

Polymetal International plc (POLY) 
Polymetal: TR-1 Notification (Fodina) 
03-Jun-2021 / 09:02 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares Polymetal International plc 
to which voting rights are attachedii: 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer                                                X 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                 X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments                             X 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv 
Name                                  Mrs. Renáta Kellnerová 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)          Vrané nad Vltavou, Czech Republic 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v 
Name                                  Fodina B.V. 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)          Amsterdam, The Netherlands 
                                    18/05/2021 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 
 
                                    02/06/2021 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 
 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                              % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial    Total of both Total number of 
                  attached to shares    instruments       in % (8.A +  voting rights of 
                  (total of 8. A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B  8.B)      issuervii 
                              2) 
Resulting situation on the date on                         3.346 
which threshold was crossed or   2.231          1.115                 473,556,152 
reached                                       (15,846,598 
                                          shares) 
Position of previous notification 
(if 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
         Number of voting rightsix            % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares      Direct         Indirect        Direct             Indirect 
ISIN code (if  (Art 9 of Directive   (Art 10 of Directive  (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/  (Art 10 of Directive 
possible)    2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)  2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) EC) (DTR5.1)          2004/109/EC) 
                                                 (DTR5.2.1) 
JE00B6T5S470               10,564,598                       2.231 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A  10,564,598                   2.231 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
Type of                         Number of voting rights that may be 
financial    Expiration     Exercise/      acquired if the instrument is      % of voting rights 
instrument    datex       Conversion Periodxi 
                             exercised/converted. 
Sale and 
repurchase    30/09/2021               5,282,000                1.115 
agreements 
 
 
                  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1   5,282,000                1.115 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 
(b)) 
Type of    Expiration      Exercise/  Physical or cash 
financial   datex        Conversion           Number of voting rights   % of voting rights 
instrument             Period xi  settlementxii 
 
 
 
                         SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) 
issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal   X 
entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 
       % of voting rights if it equals or  % of voting rights through financial instruments Total of both if it 
Namexv    is higher than the notifiable    if it equals or is higher than the notifiable  equals or is higher 
       threshold              threshold                    than the notifiable 
                                                  threshold 
PPF Holdings 0.319                0.159                      0.478 
B.V. 
PPF Group   2.231                1.115                      3.346 
N.V. 
Fodina B.V.  2.231                1.115                      3.346 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be 
held 
 
11. Additional informationxvi 
Mr. Petr Kellner, a previous ultimate controlling person, passed away. Mrs. Renáta Kellnerová (decedent's wife) has 
been appointed as an administrator of decedent's estate. The appointment resolution was delivered (to Mrs. Renáta 
Kellnerová) and provisionally enforceable on May 18, 2021, and it came into legal force on May 28, 2021. 
 
Place of completion Prague 
Date of completion  02/06/2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     JE00B6T5S470 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     POLY 
LEI Code:   213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 
Sequence No.: 108985 
EQS News ID:  1203863 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1203863&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2021 02:02 ET (06:02 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.