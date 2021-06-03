Ahold Delhaize: Sebastiaan de Jong new Brand President Etos

Zaandam, the Netherlands, June 3, 2021 - Sebastiaan de Jong (47) has been appointed Brand President of drugstore chain Etos, effective July 1st, 2021. De Jong started his career at Ahold Delhaize 23 years ago and is currently working as Head of Procurement of Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia. He will report to Wouter Kolk, CEO Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia.



De Jong has gained extensive commercial and operational experience at Ahold Delhaize. After studying economics, he started as a management trainee at Ahold in 1998, starting with his first job at Etos. He continued his career in various buying, marketing & format and merchandising positions including a position as SVP Commerce in the Czech Republic for the Ahold Delhaize-brand Albert. In 2017 he became VP store operation at Albert Heijn. In 2018 Sebastiaan was appointed Chief Commercial Officer at Intergamma. At this DIY market leader in the Benelux he gained experience in the field of omnichannel organizational development. In early 2021 Sebastiaan returned to Ahold Delhaize in the role of Head of Procurement at Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia, where he launched and led the European procurement initiative.



Wouter Kolk, CEO Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia: "With the appointment of Sebastiaan, the Etos team gains a teamplayer with extensive retail experience, in the Netherlands and internationally. In his various roles, Sebastiaan has demonstrated to be an inclusive leader, focused on team collaboration and set on bringing out the best in everyone. Etos has a long history in qualitative and innovative personal care products and in advising customers. The drugstore brand is a familiar and trusted face in the streets of The Netherlands. Sebastiaan will be focused on further shaping the strong Etos strategy with the team. I am convinced that he will make an excellent new Brand President for the company."

Sebastiaan de Jong: "Etos is a wonderful brand, rooted in society and with a loyal customer base. I personally relate strongly to the mission to help our customers feel good every day and I am very much looking forward to leading the further development of Etos together with the team."

De Jong will start in his role at Etos as of July 1st and will be double hatted, fulfilling the procurement role, until Fall 2021.



About Etos

Dutch drugstore chain Etos, founded in 1919, has long been a trusted expert on what customers (72% of the Dutch population) are increasingly looking for, in stores and at home. Etos owns, among others, health websites gezondheidsplein.nl and ziekenhuis.nl. The company is thus the largest provider of online health and wellness information in the Netherlands. In its 550 stores, Etos employs 5,400 associates, of which 2400 are certified (assistant) chemists. Etos has been voted the best drugstore in the Netherlands seven times.







