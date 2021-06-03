The 500 kW floating array was built with floating membranes supplied by Norwegian specialist Ocean Sun. The project is expected to continue its second implementation phase during the second half of 2021, when three more 500 kW floating units will be installed.Norwegian energy company Statkraft has completed construction on the first 500 kW portion of a 2 MW floating PV project it is developing in Albania. The first section of the plant was built with 1,536 solar panels, provided by an unnamed manufacturer, and floating membranes supplied by Norwegian specialist Ocean Sun. "The main technical challenge ...

