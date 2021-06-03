Braintale, an innovative French company dedicated to neurological disorders and management of brain injured patients with its portfolio of solutions in neurology and intensive care, announces the appointment of Professor Spyros Artavanis-Tsakonas and doctor Nitza Thomasson to its board of directors.

"We welcome both Spyros and Nitza as international recognized leaders in their respective fields who will help us expand our strategic vision and grow Braintale internationally as they deeply understand our science-based approach and the entrepreneur journey" said Julie Rachline, CEO. "We are thrilled to complement our board with such distinguished experts, and we are looking forward to a fruitful collaboration" comments Vincent Perlbarg, president.

Professor Spyros Artavanis-Tsakonas, a molecular biologist and developmental geneticist, is Professor Emeritus in the Department of Cell Biology at Harvard Medical School. He is the founding Director of the Developmental and Regenerative Biology Program at Harvard Medical School. He joined the Yale faculty in 1981 in the Department of Biology and in 1989 was concurrently, Professor at the Department of Cell Biology at the Yale School of Medicine and served as the Director of the Biological Sciences Division at Yale. He was a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator from 1987 to 1998 when he left for Harvard, where he was appointed Professor of Cell Biology. In 1999 he was elected Professor at the Collège de France, in Paris, holding the Chair of Biology and Genetics of Development until 2012 when he became Professeur honoraire. He is the Founding Director of the Department of Genetics and Developmental Biology at Institut Curie, Paris, 2007-2009.

From 2012 to March 2017, he served as Chief Scientific Officer and Executive Vice President at Biogen Inc.

He is a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, an associate member of EMBO, and a corresponding member of the Academy of Athens and a member of the Cambridge Philosophical Society. He is the co- founder and President of Fondation Sante a charitable organization supporting Biomedical research in Greece and a co-founder of the Biotechnology companies Exelixis, Cellzome and Anadys.

Dr Nitza Thomasson is the co-founder of Gensight Biologics (Gene therapy for ophthalmologic diseases) and BrainEver (Advanced medicinal products to treat neurodegenerative diseases). After a post doc at Northwestern Rush University (Chicago, USA), she joined the pharma industry to develop medicines for neurologic and psychiatric disorders at Servier. Then she moved to the biotech world, joining Fovea Pharma in 2009, that became Ophthalmology Division of Sanofi. She contributed to the start of Tissium (2014 Head of Development), while co-founding GenSight Biologics (2013 Preclinical and CMC Officer), then BrainEver (2015 Chief Operating Officer). In 2018, Nitza founded NtzConsulting.

Nitza is also Venture Partner at OmnesCapital. She is board member to support innovation and growth in the healthcare company portfolio.

About Braintale

Braintale is an innovative company opening a new era in medicine by providing physicians with clinically validated prognostic solutions for the management of brain injured patients through sensitive and reliable measurements of brain white-matter microstructure alterations. Building on more than 15 years in clinical development, Braintale's products are developed collaboratively to address medical need and fulfill expectations of healthcare professionals and patients alike.

Since its inception in 2018, the company has set up a complete quality management system and is now ISO :13485 :2016 certified, with a suite of products available on the European market.

For more information, please visit www.braintale.fr

