The new product has an efficiency of 98.8% and a European efficiency of up to 98.5%. It features 10 independent maximum power point tracking (MPPT) inputs, with MPPT voltage ranging from 180-1000 V.Chinese inverter maker Growatt unveiled a 1,100 V string inverter solution for commercial and utility-scale solar power plants at the SNEC PV Power Expo currently being held in Shanghai. Called MAX100~125KTL3-X-LV, the transformer-free device is available in four different versions with nominal power of 100 to 125 kW. Efficiency for all devices is 98.8% and European efficiency for the inverters with ...

