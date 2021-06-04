DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice



04.06.2021 / 16:05

[2021/06/04]



SUSE S.A.

Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement



Morgan Stanley Europe SE (contact: Sebastian Mentzen; telephone: +49 69 2166 1284) hereby gives notice in accordance with Article 6(2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 that it undertook stabilisation measures (within the meaning of Article 3(2)(d) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.



Securities

Issuer: SUSE S.A.



Legal entity identifier:



213800C9JTKV8DLW6403 Securities: Ordinary shares of SUSE S.A. ISIN: LU2333210958 Offer size: 32,500,000 ordinary shares (excluding the over-allotment option) Offer price: 30.00 EUR per ordinary share



Stabilisation

Stabilisation Manager: Morgan Stanley Europe SE, Grosse Gallusstrasse 18, 60312 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Existence, maximum size of

the over-allotment option: 4,800,000 ordinary shares Stabilisation trading venue: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, XETRA (XETA)



Stabilisation transactions during the period covered by this announcement were carried out as follows:















Stabilisation transaction[s]

Trade Date Trade Time Buy (B)/ Sell (S) Volume (shares) Execution price (0,0000) Currency code (ISO 4217) Trading Venue (MIC (ISO 10386)) 2021-05-26 07:15:47.077078 B 1.707 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 07:15:47.088333 B 127 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 07:15:47.097606 B 127 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 07:15:47.097876 B 304 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 07:15:47.111156 B 148 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 07:15:47.111413 B 304 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 07:15:47.133614 B 3.177 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 08:47:11.030788 B 356 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 08:47:18.923199 B 58 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 08:47:48.938696 B 56 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 08:48:38.772978 B 59 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 08:48:38.773319 B 356 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 08:48:39.354549 B 26 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 08:49:19.247389 B 57 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 08:49:49.201035 B 57 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 08:49:49.201390 B 356 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 08:49:57.997645 B 298 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 08:49:58.006855 B 5.500 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 08:49:59.180266 B 58 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 08:49:59.180584 B 298 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 08:50:02.277708 B 811 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 08:50:02.278054 B 199 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 08:50:02.289675 B 141 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 08:50:02.291225 B 125 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 08:50:02.428166 B 889 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 08:50:02.440563 B 64 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 08:50:04.682095 B 104 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 08:50:05.997082 B 627 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 08:50:06.010306 B 89 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 08:50:11.295242 B 479 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 08:50:11.307199 B 133 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 08:50:11.332429 B 183 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 08:50:12.067563 B 26 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 08:50:19.115560 B 100 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 08:50:19.310210 B 439 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 08:50:29.114813 B 114 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 08:51:02.504615 B 354 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 08:51:09.007130 B 100 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 08:51:11.786535 B 29 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 08:51:18.998137 B 100 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 08:51:29.018990 B 100 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 08:51:39.050234 B 57 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 08:53:54.679426 B 114 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 08:54:29.217079 B 59 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 08:55:52.310852 B 514 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 08:55:52.311211 B 355 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 08:56:41.057195 B 339 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 08:57:06.688815 B 33 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 08:57:38.658650 B 324 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 08:57:38.681378 B 242 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 08:57:45.524104 B 27 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 09:02:37.024325 B 26 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 09:03:05.701642 B 117 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 09:03:05.701963 B 401 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 09:07:31.721373 B 82 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 09:07:31.740155 B 1.026 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 09:09:31.762516 B 149 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 10:49:39.295870 B 35 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 10:49:42.042492 B 51 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 10:59:18.343410 B 140 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 10:59:20.774837 B 144 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:08:25.841220 B 48 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:08:25.841553 B 500 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:09:30.445904 B 500 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:09:49.885868 B 496 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:09:49.898439 B 118 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:09:49.898727 B 331 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:09:51.805208 B 65 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:09:51.805514 B 171 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:09:51.825595 B 1.013 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:09:51.825856 B 440 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:09:51.857113 B 382 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:10:01.837146 B 10.734 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:10:01.846626 B 2.903 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:10:01.859423 B 194 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:10:01.878376 B 53 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:10:01.881531 B 1.021 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:10:02.178862 B 1.011 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:10:30.341682 B 1.782 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:10:50.365599 B 29.289 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:10:50.394981 B 1.029 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:10:50.631996 B 885 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:11:01.492761 B 1.235 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:13:28.319678 B 500 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:14:19.033943 B 1.387 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:14:19.034268 B 500 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:14:19.178086 B 1.029 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:14:19.178388 B 483 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:14:19.187634 B 4.031 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:14:34.037999 B 290 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:14:34.038319 B 492 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:14:34.190906 B 1.021 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:14:34.191184 B 328 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:14:49.035654 B 720 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:15:00.007696 B 53 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:15:00.017124 B 142 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:15:00.040830 B 377 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:17:45.548042 B 7.500 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:17:45.595842 B 1.016 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:17:45.901889 B 1.028 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:18:01.629335 B 1.235 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:22:52.760947 B 431 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:23:23.156250 B 20 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:29:47.486763 B 443 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:34:58.647930 B 665 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:37:40.552264 B 488 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:45:21.194467 B 954 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:45:21.213739 B 1.029 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:46:17.401231 B 372 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 11:55:43.709912 B 477 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 12:02:08.738991 B 164 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 12:04:14.844389 B 489 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 12:13:12.664188 B 441 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 12:25:11.056496 B 8 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 12:32:15.889355 B 128 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 12:41:51.803454 B 454 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 12:46:55.486469 B 41 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 12:49:22.123507 B 472 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 12:57:16.120942 B 145 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 13:40:51.723563 B 1.809 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 13:40:51.732672 B 5.691 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 13:40:53.980617 B 367 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 13:40:53.980959 B 970 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 13:41:23.422519 B 496 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 13:41:23.422847 B 970 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 13:41:25.649104 B 127 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 13:41:59.477661 B 441 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 13:44:21.996714 B 479 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 13:44:23.425173 B 128 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 13:44:46.246359 B 85 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 13:45:28.807808 B 72 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 13:48:14.295046 B 365 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 13:48:17.790912 B 63 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 13:51:58.807314 B 32 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 13:53:04.628325 B 498 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 13:54:36.976066 B 500 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 13:54:39.516562 B 500 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 13:54:39.525747 B 5.907 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 13:54:39.583690 B 1.233 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 13:54:39.583963 B 970 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 13:54:43.166607 B 450 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 13:54:43.166942 B 970 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 13:55:23.423639 B 261 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 13:56:41.330774 B 162 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 13:57:33.420606 B 461 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 13:59:07.336465 B 373 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 13:59:36.848169 B 36 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:01:58.759719 B 432 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:06:41.182293 B 438 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:06:42.112684 B 161 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:09:47.366474 B 446 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:11:16.358676 B 86 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:11:25.165279 B 479 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:11:25.165351 B 26 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:11:32.325023 B 516 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:11:32.334217 B 5.500 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:11:32.387053 B 1.108 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:11:35.769686 B 418 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:11:45.770933 B 1.000 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:12:23.541721 B 761 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:13:47.505979 B 524 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:14:40.471506 B 395 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:16:58.988897 B 435 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:18:47.602190 B 428 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:19:23.530327 B 129 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:19:39.471456 B 423 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:21:19.472594 B 395 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:21:19.661923 B 236 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:24:38.305018 B 434 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:25:27.662300 B 329 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:26:19.471677 B 362 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:26:23.568015 B 128 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:26:56.874896 B 95 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:27:59.474207 B 425 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:29:36.795368 B 440 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:29:39.485483 B 428 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:31:07.798813 B 607 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:31:24.503872 B 1.859 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:31:24.558001 B 1.048 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:31:25.525561 B 222 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:31:25.802576 B 609 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:32:51.885773 B 88 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:34:11.786597 B 494 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:34:39.472157 B 395 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:34:59.702388 B 495 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:39:11.866176 B 542 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:40:12.232582 B 408 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:40:46.901448 B 99 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:40:47.420951 B 497 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:42:07.867303 B 362 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:42:59.471302 B 461 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:43:53.462017 B 219 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:44:39.471299 B 419 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:45:30.914832 B 82 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:46:52.041186 B 430 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:46:57.893906 B 463 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:46:59.077632 B 290 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:48:00.914101 B 213 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:48:13.074502 B 100 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:48:47.940330 B 461 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:49:39.473540 B 244 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:54:53.512085 B 7.500 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:54:53.521354 B 5.408 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:54:53.562465 B 1.776 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:54:54.729212 B 2.864 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:54:57.524525 B 1.113 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:55:04.778606 B 595 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:55:45.073281 B 486 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:55:45.127143 B 1.005 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:56:19.470891 B 395 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:57:29.666741 B 427 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:57:30.185701 B 452 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:57:59.473325 B 362 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:58:54.764393 B 562 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:59:37.116943 B 364 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 14:59:39.471419 B 494 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:00:45.115958 B 95 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:01:59.901042 B 493 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:02:01.120320 B 412 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:04:14.147361 B 362 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:04:39.470703 B 329 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:05:32.932293 B 700 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:05:38.128574 B 112 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:05:51.267878 B 694 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:06:23.147117 B 48 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:06:27.690305 B 468 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:07:07.628071 B 518 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:07:59.470222 B 332 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:09:39.472588 B 345 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:10:33.144582 B 1.042 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:10:38.903897 B 464 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:11:04.258983 B 134 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:11:19.470729 B 400 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:12:28.296358 B 1.159 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:12:29.697732 B 882 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:13:01.147983 B 88 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:13:37.837728 B 35 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:15:18.059528 B 134 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:15:25.224349 B 50 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:15:27.604787 B 375 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:16:19.471355 B 461 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:17:12.288445 B 134 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:17:59.470574 B 415 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:18:59.162575 B 16 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:19:39.470843 B 383 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:19:45.755193 B 452 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:21:19.470795 B 362 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:21:28.208529 B 91 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:22:57.317674 B 134 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:22:59.470641 B 428 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:23:01.668240 B 477 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:24:05.891744 B 282 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:24:37.107785 B 134 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:24:39.480022 B 362 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:24:57.428526 B 173 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:26:09.112980 B 236 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:26:19.471620 B 329 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:26:37.430508 B 131 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:26:50.223715 B 166 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:26:58.459039 B 330 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:27:01.947727 B 435 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:27:59.471076 B 357 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:28:10.390523 B 211 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:28:17.431342 B 120 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:29:03.234707 B 108 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:29:23.129820 B 69 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:29:28.128201 B 37 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:29:39.477008 B 124 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:29:44.437550 B 413 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:29:46.680012 B 146 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:29:50.027490 B 296 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:29:50.306039 B 1 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:29:55.085893 B 3 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:30:05.730554 B 614 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-26 15:35:55.490013 B 24.504 30,0000 EUR XETA Sum: B 225.331 30,0000 EUR





This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of SUSE S.A. in any jurisdiction.



This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.



