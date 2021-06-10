Blackline joins the Technology-Software category of Canadian-listed issuers on the TSX

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX.V: BLN), a global leader of hardware-enabled software as a service (SaaS) technology to industrial markets, today announced the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) granted final approval to list its common shares on the TSX when the market opens on Friday, June 11, 2021. Blackline's common shares will commence trading on the TSX, under the ticker symbol BLN. Concurrently, Blackline common shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Blackline Safety receives approval to graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange, opening the market on June 11, 2021 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The TSX graduation comes as Blackline experiences continued market adoption of its connected safety technology and cloud services, reporting 16 consecutive quarters of year-over-year quarterly revenue growth. The company recently ranked 321 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, establishing itself among North America's fastest-growing tech organizations, with a 428% five-year revenue growth rate and continued international expansion.

"After a year of preparation, our Blackline leadership team is celebrating our graduation to the Toronto Stock Exchange by ringing the opening bell tomorrow morning," said Cody Slater, CEO, Blackline Safety. "This is a significant milestone for the business that will increase our visibility and enhance investor liquidity. With a track record of growth in both recurring service and hardware revenue, Blackline is well-positioned to accelerate its global market expansion in the coming years. With a strong working capital position and zero debt, our new listing prepares us for future innovation in software, connected wearables and services."

Founded in 2004, Blackline provides leading hardware-enabled SaaS safety and productivity-focused technology to enterprises in over 70 countries. Enabling high performance emergency response, evacuation management and efficiency workflows, Blackline combines cellular and satellite connectivity, location technology, a range of sensors, gas detection and data science. Collectively, these offerings advance safety performance and drive operational excellence across a broad range of industries, from utilities, construction and manufacturing to energy, renewables and many others.

To learn more about Blackline's portfolio of cloud-connected technology and SaaS offering, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a global connected safety leader that helps to ensure every worker gets their job done and returns home safe each day. Blackline provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of men and women, having reported over 140 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, we ensure that help is never too far away. For more information, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively "forward looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to, among other things, Blackline Safety's expectation as to the timing of the listing on the TSX (and concurrent delisting from the TSXV) and anticipated benefits of such listing, including increased visibility and enhanced investor liquidity and Blackline Safety's belief that the new listing prepares Blackline for a future of new software, wearables, services and innovations. Blackline provided such forward-looking statements in reliance on certain expectations and assumptions that it believes are reasonable at the time, including expectations and assumptions concerning the timing and anticipated benefits of listing on the TSX. Although Blackline believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Blackline can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, which by their very nature involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including the risks that listing may not occur at the times described herein or that Blackline may not realize any of the anticipated benefits to listing described herein. Blackline's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking information and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Blackline will derive therefrom. Management has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this press release in order to provide readers with a more complete perspective on Blackline's future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Blackline disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

