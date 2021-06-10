DGAP-News: Fiven ASA / Key word(s): Bond

10.06.2021 / 18:00

Fiven ASA to redeem its outstanding up to EUR 100,000,000 senior secured callable floating rate bonds with ISIN SE0012453850



Fiven ASA ("Fiven") hereby announces that Fiven's up to EUR 100,000,000 senior secured callable floating rate bonds with ISIN SE0012453850 (the "Bonds"), will be redeemed in advance in accordance with Clause 9.3 (Voluntary total redemption (call option)) of the terms and conditions of the Bonds.



The redemption date will be 8 July 2021. The redemption amount for each Bond shall be 102.325 per cent. of the Nominal Amount, plus accrued but unpaid Interest up to (and including) the applicable redemption date. The redemption amount will be paid to the Bondholders holding Bonds on the applicable record date (being 1 July 2021).



Fiven's obligation to redeem the Bonds on the redemption date is conditional upon that Fiven, prior to the applicable record date, issue senior secured sustainability-linked floating rate bonds on terms that are acceptable for Fiven (the "New Bonds") and fulfilling the conditions precedent for disbursement of the net proceeds from the issue of the New Bonds, which are, among other things, to be applied towards financing the redemption of the Bonds.



The Bonds will be de-listed from the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm in connection with the redemption date and the last day of trade will be the date falling on or about 1 July 2021.



This information is information that Fiven ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 16:30 CET on 10.06.2021.



For further information, please contact:

Stein Erik Ommundsen, Group CFO and General Manager

+47 975 10 481, Stein.E.Ommundsen@Fiven.com



Stefan Mokros, IR Manager

+49 221 6507 6097, stefan.mokros@fiven.com

