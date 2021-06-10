Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Katapultstart-News! Wie Rritual Superfoods die Branche schockiert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863195 ISIN: FR0000121667 Ticker-Symbol: ESL 
Tradegate
10.06.21
17:25 Uhr
146,54 Euro
+0,48
+0,33 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
145,94146,9620:05
145,82146,9020:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.06.2021 | 19:41
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GrandVision Retail Holding B.V.: GrandVision announces that all regulatory approvals for closing of the transaction between EssilorLuxottica and HAL have been obtained

Schiphol, The Netherlands, 10 June 2021. GrandVision (Euronext: GVNV) confirms that today the Turkish competition regulator (Rekabet Kurumu) has cleared the transaction between EssilorLuxottica SA (Euronext: EL) and HAL for the sale of HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision (the "Transaction"). This clearance is effective immediately.

As part of the clearance process, EssilorLuxottica has committed to a number of behavioral remedies.

With the conditional approval of the Turkish competition regulator, all regulatory approvals for closing of the Transaction have been obtained.

The arbitration proceedings initiated by GrandVision against EssilorLuxottica, in which GrandVision has requested the arbitral tribunal to confirm, amongst other things, that GrandVision is not in material breach of the Support Agreement concluded in connection with the Transaction, as well as the arbitration proceedings initiated by HAL against EssilorLuxottica in connection with the Transaction, are ongoing. These proceedings are confidential. A decision in the above mentioned arbitration proceedings is expected in the second half of June 2021.

Attachment

  • GrandVision Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9a63307b-7025-4d9d-aa34-741f92373393)

ESSILORLUXOTTICA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.