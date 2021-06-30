CORRECTION: Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Third Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces Application for Extension of Management Cease Trade Order

This press release replaces the press release disseminated June 29, 2021 at 7:10 pm (Eastern Time). That press release contained incorrect information regarding when the Extension Request (as defined below) was applied for. The corrected press release is below:

CALGARY AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (the "Company") (CSE:XOP)(LSE:COPL), is providing this bi-weekly default status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").

On May 12, 2021, the Company disseminated a news release (the "MCTO Notice") disclosing that it had voluntarily applied to the Alberta Securities Commission (the "ASC") for a management cease trade order ("MCTO") as it was not able to complete and file its unaudited interim financial statements and the applicable CEO and CFO certifications in respect of such filings for the period ended March 31, 2021 (collectively the "Interim Filings") by the filing deadline of May 17, 2021. On May 27, 2021 the Company announced that the ASC granted the MCTO on May 18, 2021 provided that the Company issue a bi-weekly default status report every two weeks, in accordance with NP 12-203, during the period of the MCTO. The Company provided its first bi-weekly status report in its May 27, 2021 news release and a second bi-weekly status report on June 10, 2021 (the "Second Bi-Weekly Status Report").

Due to further delays in connection with preparing the Interim Filings, the Company applied to the ASC on June 24, 2021 for an extension of the MCTO from June 30, 2021 to July 14, 2021 (the "Extension Request"). As of the date of this press release, the ASC has not yet granted the Extension Request.

The Company confirms that since the date of the Second Bi-Weekly Status Report and subject to the Extension Request: (i) there has been no material change to the information set out in the MCTO Notice that has not been generally disclosed; (ii) there has been no failure by the Company in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203; (iii) there has not been any other specified default by the Company under NP 12-203; and (iv) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

The Company confirms that its directors, officers and insiders cannot trade the Company's securities until the Interim Filings have been made. The Company is working diligently to complete the Interim Filings. The MCTO stipulated that the Interim Filings were to be filed by no later than June 30, 2021. The Company will be in a position to file the Interim Filings on or before July 14, 2021 and is awaiting the ASC's decision on whether the Extension Request will be granted. Until filing of the Interim Filings, the Company intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines as required by NP 12-203.

About the Company

COPL is an international oil and gas exploration, development and production company actively pursuing opportunities in the United States through the acquisition of Atomic Oil and Gas LLC with operations in Converse County Wyoming, and in sub-Saharan Africa through its ShoreCan joint venture company in Nigeria, and independently in other countries.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Arthur Millholland, President & CEO

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited

Tel: + 1 (403) 262 5441

Cathy Hume

CHF Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (416) 868 1079 ext. 251

Email: cathy@chfir.com

Charles Goodwin

Yellow Jersey PR Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 77 4778 8221

Email: copl@yellowjerseypr.com

