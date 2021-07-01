TISSIUM, a privately-owned medtech company developing biomorphic programmable polymers for tissue reconstruction, announced today Romain Attard has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of TISSIUM.

Mr. Attard joins TISSIUM with an extensive background in corporate finance and Equity Capital Markets having supported a number of mid-cap financing events in Europe and in the U.S, as well as originating and executing mergers and acquisitions among public and private companies.

The addition of Mr. Attard to TISSIUM's leadership team is the latest in a series of executive appointments that include Chief Business Officer, Vice President of Global Regulatory and Clinical Affairs, and Vice President of Global Operations. With a full executive suite covering its operations across Europe and the U.S., TISSIUM is staffed to support the expansion it anticipates across the next few years and to scale operations as needed while building out its planned platform of products.

Christophe Bancel, CEO of TISSIUM, said: "We are pleased to welcome Romain to TISSIUM as we continue to advance and grow the company. His vast experience and deep financial knowledge will support our expansion at this critical time, ultimately helping to advance the TISSIUM platform as we remain focused on our goal of transforming tissue reconstruction. Romain is a great addition to an already strong international leadership team."

Mr. Attard joins TISSIUM from ODDO BHF where he spent a decade working in corporate finance. Most recently, he served as Managing Director and Head of Public M&A and ECM. Notably, he supported numerous IPOs as well as capital increases, delistings, takeovers, and others.

Mr. Attard said: "I am excited to join TISSIUM to accelerate the build out of TISSIUM's already impressive platform. TISSIUM is entering into a significant period of growth, and I look forward to playing a key role in the execution and further development of the company's financial strategy as we move into the company's next stage."

About TISSIUM:

TISSIUM is a privately-owned medtech company based in Paris, France that is dedicated to the rapid development and commercialization of a unique biopolymer platform to address various unmet clinical needs.

The company's platform is based on a proprietary polymer family with unique properties including the ability to conform to and integrate with surrounding tissue to enable tissue reconstruction. Furthermore, the polymer building blocks enable customization to match tissue-specific requirements for different therapeutic areas. The company is developing a portfolio of solutions for peripheral nerve, gastrointestinal, ENT and cardiovascular applications. The company also develops delivery and activation devices for enhanced performance and usability of its family of polymers.

TISSIUM's technology is based on world-class research and intellectual property from the laboratories of Professor Robert Langer (MIT) and Professor Jeffrey M. Karp (Brigham and Women's Hospital), who co-founded the company in 2013. For more information, please visit: www.TISSIUM.com and @TISSIUMtech.

