Unitum Coin ltd: Unitum Coin Launches - a DeFi Token Built to End Ticket Fraud for Good

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Unitum is a cryptocurrency agency based in London, United Kingdom, founded to halt ticket-fraudulent individuals and companies in their tracks. This community-driven business focuses on steady growth and customer safety, offering a stable platform for all types of investors.

The market of cryptocurrencies has been volatile and destabilised for years; its volatility peaked in the early months of 2020, and no actual effort was put in to standing it up on its own two feet until very recently.

Unitum was founded as a response to the uncertainty that this particular market presented; it was launched on PancakeSwap on 22nd June 2021; PancakeSwap is built on the Binance Smart Chain - a sovereign smart-contract blockchain based on Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible programmability.

The CEO, Jalal Harake states: 'As of 22 June 2021, Unitum has officially launched on PancakeSwap - a decentralised exchange built on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Unlike other protocols on the market today, Unitum does not control a significant portion of tokens that can negatively impact the marketplace and take great pride in fair distribution policies, meaning that every holder contributes towards Unitum's success as well as their own.'

Unitum Coin is the first inflation-proof token designed to reward Unitum holders with 4% of every transaction, and another 4% of the transaction is immediately sent to the liquidity pool on the exchange promoting growth for both parties. The company excludes so-called 'whales' from the equation, leaving no room for market manipulation, which would otherwise lead to volatile inflations and plummets.

This company aims to reshape the ticketing world and eradicate ticketing frauds while offering a safe, stable space and community for Unitum Coin holders. With a total supply of 500 Trillion tokens being issued, despite being a new agency, Unitum's token has already increased in value over 80X (8,000%) in the first week of trading an on Monday 28th June 2021 was listed on XT.com with a USDT pairing.

Unitum's team consists of numerous high-profile individuals and companies, including Jalal Harake, the founder and CEO of Unitum, Nader Jalal el Harake, a professional executive senior manager, Dhia Al-Ani, the founder of Air Scotland, George T. Goodman, a renowned real estate and international investment consultant, and Wayne Sharpe, an experienced CEO & executive chairman with a strong history in Fintech, Technology & environmental services industries.

Jalal Harake, CEO of Unitum states: 'With a large upcoming Exchange listing announcement in early July, Unitum is well on track to exceed all expectations and end ticket fraud for good whilst providing massive rewards for its holders. We've already seen an 8,000% increase in value after 4 days of trading, and a $20m market cap. To achieve this in the first 4 days of launching is nothing short of incredible. Unitum is already in talks with organisations such as FIFA, NBA, EUFA, Ticketmaster, Virgin, Emirates, Qatar Airways & several other major airlines. We'll be announcing some exciting partnerships alongside launching our NFT Exchange in Q4 of 2021 and expect to see huge volume on XT.com over the coming weeks along with an incredibly Large exchange listing that we're currently dotting the i's and crossing the T's with. The whole team an I are very excited by what'd to come over the coming weeks'

Customers can buy Unitum directly through XT.com by simply opening an account with the exchange. The exchange allows users to purchase Unitum (UTM) with USDT (Tether). Customers can also transfer funds directly to the exchange via bank transfer or using a debit/credit card to purchase USDT and then converting it to Unitum (UTM).

A detailed video guide on how to buy Unitum (UTM) is also available on the Unitum official website.

Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/unitum_coin

Instagram: https://instagram.com/unitum_coin

Telegram: https://t.me/Unitumcoinchat

Media Contact

Company: Unitum Coin ltd

Contact: Jay Cartier

Email: admin@unitumcoin.com

Website: https://unitumcoin.com

Address: 130 Old street, London, England EC1V 9BD

SOURCE: Unitum Coin ltd

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/654559/Unitum-Coin-Launches--a-DeFi-Token-Built-to-End-Ticket-Fraud-for-Good