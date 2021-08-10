Envirotech Vehicles, Inc: Envirotech Vehicles Obtains Stockholder Approval for Reverse Stock Split in Support of Goal to Uplist to NASDAQ

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), announced today that at its annual stockholders' meeting held on August 3, 2021 the stockholders approved by an 85.8% to 14.2% margin an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to implement a reverse stock split of the outstanding shares of common stock, within a range from 1-for-4 to 1-for-20, with the exact ratio of the reverse split to be determined by the Board of Directors. No timetable or the exact ratio of a reverse split has been determined at this date.

The Company expects to file an application to list its common stock on NASDAQ and would effect the reverse split in order to meet NASDAQ's minimum trading price requirement. There is no guarantee that the Company's application for listing with NASDAQ will be approved.

"We want to thank our stockholders who voted for the reverse split in support of our goal to uplist to NASDAQ." commented Envirotech Vehicles' CEO Phillip Oldridge. " We are excited about the prospect of uplisting and we intend to move the NASDAQ application along as expeditiously as possible."

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.EVTVUSA.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (formerly ADOMANI, Inc.) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

