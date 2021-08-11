On August 5, the French energy regulator published the bidding rules for a new series of solar and renewable energy tenders. The application deadline is between October and December 2021.From pv magazine France France's energy regulator, the Commission de Régulation de l'Énergie (CRE), has released the bidding terms of five more tenders for the development of solar and other renewable energy projects. The tenders are part of a new procurement program under the country's latest energy strategy, the so-called PPE2. A first procurement exercise intends to select individual and community self-consumption ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...