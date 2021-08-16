The PV-powered geothermal heat pump system was tested for a year, with measurements taken by Researchers at the University of Nottingham. The UK group showed it was able to maintain an indoor temperature over 16 Celsius degrees in all seasons, except for winter.Researchers at the University of Nottingham have investigated the performance of a shallow geothermal heat pump coupled to a PV system for the heating and cooling of a greenhouse. Described in the paper Experimental investigation of a ground-source heat pump system for greenhouse heating-cooling, published in the International Journal of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...