Trintech, Inc.: Trintech Named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Trintech, an industry-leading global provider of Record to Report software solutions for the Office of Finance, is proud to announce that it has once again been featured on Inc. Magazine's 2021 Inc. 5000 list, a prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.Trintech's national recognition comes shortly after being featured on the 2021 Inc. 5000 Series: Texas list.

"It's an honor to again be recognized on Inc. 5000's list of America's fastest-growing private companies alongside so many incredible organizations," said Teresa Mackintosh, CEO of Trintech. "2020 was a defining year for the Office of Finance. With the global economy in a state of disruption, this function became responsible for providing real-time business-critical insights to drive confident decision-making. We are privileged to be able to serve F&A teams across the globe by providing leading financial close solutions that not only speed up their processes but provide that real-time visibility to help drive those key business decisions and empower every department across the organization."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

The complete list of Inc. 5000's 2021 fastest-growing companies in American can be found here.

If you're interested in joining a rapidly growing software company who has recently been recognized as one of Dallas/Fort Worth's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® as well as one of the Nation's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®, check out our open positions here.

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency® Platform, Adra® Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET, T-Recs®, and UPCS®, help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and the Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

