- (PLX AI) - Maersk Drilling half year revenue USD 614 million vs. estimate USD 572 million.
- • half year adjusted EBITDA USD 163 million
- • half year capex USD 36 million
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA USD 290-330 million
- • Outlook FY capex USD 110-130 million
- • CEO says company showed efficiency and service delivery across our rig fleet and supported by a strong commercial performance in a market that is showing signs of an impending recovery
- • Agreement to divest Mærsk Inspirer for a price of USD 373 million
