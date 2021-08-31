Curve customers will be able to use cashback offers from top lifestyle and travel brands

Curve partners with mobile commerce platform Button , to distribute a new type of Rewards offer to the UK, Spain, Italy and France

, to distribute a new type of Rewards offer to the and Customers can redeem as many offers as they want, multiple times and spend the cashback automatically or save their money to spend on something else

Curve, the fast-growing financial super app that consolidates your cards into one smart card, is announcing the initial launch of its Rewards programme across France, Italy and Spain in addition to expanding its current offering across the UK

Customers in these countries will be able to utilise cashback rewards when they spend on services like booking a holiday through Expedia and Hotels.com, ordering food or finding a summer activity deal at home with Groupon

Curve's aim is to provide customers with a suite of features that make it easier for them to start embracing the 'new normal' and enjoying life. A successful vaccination programme across the EU and UK means citizens are finally able to travel again and can book much-deserved vacations. Curve's latest partnership with Button, the mobile commerce platform offers a highly anticipated range of cashback rewards to Curve customers in France, Italy, Spain and the UK when making online purchases.

Customers not only have the ability to redeem as many offers as they wish but these offers can also be used multiple times. Booking two or even three holidays? Curve has made sure the customer will be rewarded every time.

In a time when people are desperate to travel post covid but are more conscious of their spending, customers have the ability to earn cashback on every card they spend on through Curve, earning while they spend, even while on holiday.

In addition, Curve guarantees customers will have access to the interbank exchange rate for currency conversion when using their Curve card overseas, plus there's fee-free international spending and ATM withdrawals on weekdays** exclusions apply.

Curve's founder and CEO, Shachar Bialick said: "Curve represents the next generation of money management, and we love being able to offer solutions that help our European consumers' transform the way they bank. Traditionally European consumers are hesitant to switch banks, Curve enables customers to turbocharge their existing bank accounts with a multitude of cashback and rewards features when they spend online at top retailers and services."

Curve customers are given full control of their spending power, with reminders of activated offers before they expire and the freedom to save Curve Cash or opt to spend it automatically. In addition to other product features including 'Anti-embarrassment Mode' and 'Go Back in Time'. 'Anti-embarrassment Mode' ensures that If a customer's payment card is declined, Curve will automatically charge their pre-selected backup card avoiding embarrassment and panic at the checkout. Curve's GBiT feature gives customers the ability to switch a payment made on one card to another after the original payment is made allowing customers to free up cash in a time of need.

The Curve Rewards programme will expand across further European countries within the next few months.

