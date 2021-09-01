Panorays Partners with Camwey Technology to Deliver Automated Third-Party Security Risk Management to the UK Market

Through this partnership, Camwey Technology and Panorays are working together to eliminate third-party cyber risk.

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panorays, a rapidly growing provider of third-party security risk management, today announced its partnership with IT security and networking provider Camwey Technology to provide the Panorays platform to businesses throughout the UK.



The partnership comes on the heels of major supply chain attacks discussed extensively in the media, including SolarWinds, Kaseya, Accellion and Codecov. These cyber incidents have raised awareness of the need for more visibility into supply chain risk. In addition, ENISA, the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity, recently said that in 2021, supply chain attacks are expected to rise 400% compared to last year.

"As evidenced by some of the recent high-profile supply chain cyber breaches, effective and efficient third-party supplier risk management is more important than ever," said Patrick Gahan, Founder and MD at Camwey Technology. "Panorays' unique technology combines automated, dynamic security questionnaires with external attack surface assessments and business context to provide organizations with a rapid, accurate view of supplier cyber risk. We are certain that businesses in the UK will benefit from Panorays' comprehensive approach to third-party security risk management."

Panorays is dedicated to eliminating third-party security risk so companies worldwide can quickly and securely do business together. With its solution, users can manage, mitigate and remediate supplier security risks, reduce breaches and improve security across the board. The company was recognized earlier this year as a strong performer by Forrester , and received the highest rating in the criteria of data accuracy and risk context.

"We are thrilled to partner with Camwey Technology to bring Panorays' third-party security risk management solution to the UK market," said Erez Shalom, VP Global Channel Sales and Strategic Partnerships at Panorays. "Our partnership with Camwey Technology is a key milestone in our global reach, providing organizations in the UK with the ability to automate, accelerate and scale their entire third-party security risk management process."

About Camwey

Camweyis an independent Cyber Security specialist providing industry-leading solutions to the complex security challenges that organizations face today. Working across both public and private sectors, Camwey has developed the highest level of industry knowledge, skills and professionalism, offering expert end-to-end services and support in all areas of Cyber Security. Camwey's team of experts offer agile capabilities, increased efficiencies and always exceed expectations.

About Panorays

Panorays is a rapidly growing provider of third-party security risk management software, offered as a SaaS-based platform. The company serves enterprise and mid-market customers primarily in North America, the UK and the EU, and has been adopted by leading banking, insurance, financial services and healthcare organizations, among others. Headquartered in New York and Israel, with offices around the world, Panorays is funded by numerous international investors, including Aleph VC, Oak HC/FT, Imperva Co-Founder Amichai Shulman and former CEO of Palo Alto Networks Lane Bess. Visit us at www.panorays.com.

