Centtrip, the global fintech providing expense management and card payment technology, has launched its platform, app, and card in the United States.

The fintech has partnered with Adyen to provide its U.S. offering.

Designed for the demands of highly mobile businesses, the Centtrip card offers some of the highest spend limits on the market.

Centtrip, the global fintech providing expense management and card payment technology, has announced its launch in the United States.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915005764/en/

Centtrip card now available in the United States (Photo: Business Wire)

The Centtrip platform gives businesses real-time visibility and control over their expenses and card payments, helping them empower their people, streamline expense payment processes, reduce the cost and risk of carrying cash, and make the accounting process significantly easier.

As one of the most flexible cards on the market, the Centtrip Mastercard offers high balance and transaction limits and is accepted across the United States and worldwide. Organizations can have as many cards as required (several hundred cards for a single project is not uncommon) a feature not offered by traditional payment providers.

Centtrip is designed specifically for the needs of highly mobile organizations, notably those operating in marine, film and TV production, music, the wider arts and entertainment industries, and aviation. The fintech, headquartered in London, has over 20,000 clients and users around the world, including the world's largest superyachts, music's top touring acts and world-renowned arts companies. Founded in 2015, by experts in payments, foreign exchange and technology, Centtrip now processes over $1.3 billion in transactions each year and is experiencing rapid growth across all core markets as they emerge from the pandemic.

Jane Turner, Chief Executive Officer, said: "We already have clients in the United States who use Centtrip globally and who wish to use it domestically. By expanding into the US with Adyen, we are giving highly mobile businesses in the most demanding sectors greater control, flexibility and visibility over their money and their expenses.

"We chose Adyen because we wanted a digital-first payments processor with a track-record for innovation. With its high-growth ambitions, offices around the world and a product-set that spans the payment ecosystem, Adyen are the perfect partner for our own growth plans in the US and beyond."

Cardholders and authorized administrators can control the card directly from the award-winning Centtrip app, setting spend limits, freezing or unfreezing cards, and enjoying full, real-time visibility of transactions. Clients have the choice to either preload individual cards with funds (for example a cardholder's available budget) or to have all cards on an account draw from the same, central account balance (in the same way that bank debit cards operate). In either case, Centtrip provides businesses with full control over their funds and maximum security.

As part of the expansion Centtrip has opened an office in Miami Beach, Florida, and plans to expand its US based team in the coming months.

Find out more at www.centtrip.us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915005764/en/

Contacts:

Callum Attew

callum.attew@boldspace.com

+44 (0) 77323 12855