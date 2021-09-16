- (PLX AI) - Bayer says latest analyses of Vitrakvi (larotrectinib) reaffirm powerful efficacy and tolerability profile for both adult and pediatric patients with TRK fusion cancer.
- • In an updated analysis on the adult subset of non-central nervous system (CNS) / TRK fusion cancer patients from three larotrectinib clinical trials, a high overall response rate (ORR) of 67% with a median duration of response (mDoR) of 49.3 months was observed as well as an extended progression-free survival (PFS; median of 25.8 months) as assessed by investigators
- • Post hoc sub-analysis of investigator-assessed ORR, DoR and PFS of patients (n=218) show uniformly high ORRs in patients regardless of prior treatment or performance status; highest response rates observed in patients receiving first-line larotrectinib (81%) and being Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group performance status (ECOG PS) 0 (85%)
- • Safety profile for larotrectinib continues to be consistent with that previously published; analysis on the incidence of fractures in larotrectinib trials shows no fracture related to larotrectinib based on investigator assessment
