Taoglas, a leading enabler of digital transformation through IoT, has announced that it has signed a new distribution agreement with Distrelec, a leading online product and service provider of electronics, automation and measurement technology to maintenance professionals. This partnership brings Taoglas' range of advanced components and highly-sophisticated RF, antenna, cables and connectors to Distrelec's customers around the world.

Taoglas' pioneering technology in advanced antenna designs is backed by a global team of experts delivering standard and custom engineered antennas and RF components from world-class engineering facilities around the world. Using the latest in high-performance RF antenna design, Taoglas has one of the most comprehensive portfolios of external and embedded antennas covering Cellular, GPS/GNSS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, UWB, NFC/RFID, LPWA, ISM band and Satcom applications.

"Taoglas is proud to launch our new partnership with Distrelec. The new distribution agreement strengthens our ability to provide customers with greater flexibility and access to the most advanced RF and antenna technologies worldwide," said Taylor Kimmerle, VP of Global Distribution Sales for Taoglas. "As one of the leading high-service online distributors, Distrelec is well positioned to ensure customers quickly get the support they need to develop reliable, high-performance solutions."

"We are delighted to be part of Taoglas' global distribution network. Distrelec is well positioned to extend the reach of Taoglas products through our large customer base across Europe. We look forward to offering customers an exciting new range of high-quality industrial antenna solutions, which closely matches the needs of our diverse customer base," said Raj Patel, Managing Director at Distrelec.

To view the full range of Taoglas' products available on Distrelec, please visit: https://www.distrelec.ch/en/manufacturer/taoglas/man_tgl

About Taoglas

Taoglas is a leading enabler of digital transformation using IoT from initial strategy definition to design, build, deployment and managed services. Our solutions combine high-performance antenna and RF design with advanced positioning, imaging, audio and artificial intelligence technologies for organizations solving critical problems using IoT. A nimble and efficient approach which mobilizes quickly makes Taoglas a trusted advisor helping customers regardless of where they are on their IoT journey. With world-class design, consultancy and engineering expertise, along with support and test centers globally, Taoglas delivers complex IoT solutions to market quickly and cost effectively. Taoglas has proven expertise globally across the transportation, connected healthcare, smart cities and smart building industries.

About Distrelec

Distrelec is a leading European distributor of electronics, automation and measurement technology. With over 40 years developing strong relationships with the industry, Distrelec introduces the latest products and newest innovative technologies from leading and new manufactures. Responding to customer requirements, a clear service orientation and ongoing optimisation of customer support represents the fundamental pillars of Distrelec. Distrelec has a local presence in 15 European countries, distribution centres in the Netherlands and Switzerland and a central Enterprise hub in the UK.

