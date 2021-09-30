Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Half-Year Report

Interim Results for the period ended 30 June 2021

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the StandardListed biopharmaceutical group developing therapies designed to transform blood disease treatment, announces unaudited interim results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2021.

All financial amounts are stated in GBP British pounds unless otherwise indicated.

Key Highlights

Completed development phase of CDX antibody with global pharmaceutical company ("GlobalCo") - in negotiations to license GlobalCo's part in the intellectual property for future work on CDX projects

Entered into agreement with University of Pennsylvania ("Penn") for development of HEMO-CAR-T towards and into clinical trials

Two patents approved by US Patents & Trademarks Office relating to bi-specific and monoclonal antibodies (the latter following the period end)

In vitro laboratory progress on CBR/COVID-19 project to programme immune cells to destroy viral pathogens (such as SARS-CoV-2) and malignant cancer-causing cells

£12 million of development capital raised initially through issue of convertible debt - this was subsequently replaced by equity capital

the Half Year Reporthas been preparedin accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 'Interim FinancialReporting'; and

Fuller details of these developments are contained in the Interim Management Report below.

Commenting on the outlook for Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, Sir Marc Feldmann, Chairman, said:

"The Board is very pleased with progress on the scientific front during 2021. While progress towards the next stage with GlobalCo on the CDX antibody is continuing, the Company has made very significant steps in relation to HEMO-CAR-T, and its efforts to combat viral pathogens such as COVID-19 are encouraging. As the focus in relation to COVID-19 moves towards improved treatments alongside vaccinations, the team's work could be of great importance. In all, the Company remains on track to attain the next substantial stage in its development. We will provide further updates to shareholders as we advance our product candidates toward clinical trials."

Interim Management Report

We are pleased to provide an update on the Company's activities over the six-month period ended 30 June 2021.

The focus of our development in the period under review was on continuing development of CDX antibodies for the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukaemia ("AML") and on conditioning for bone marrow transplants, and on HEMO-CAR-T which is being developed to provide an alternative method of treating these conditions. In addition, the Company has continued its work on its CBR/COVID-19 project.

