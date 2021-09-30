The Turkish government has set a ceiling price of TRY0.40/kWh ($0.045) for the fifth procurement exercise of the Yeka program.Turkey's Ministry of Energy has launched another 1.5 GW solar tender under the national Yeka (Yenilenebilir Enerji Kaynak Alanlari) renewable energy program. Through the procurement exercise, which is the fifth of the Yeka series, the Turkish authorities want to select 76 large scale PV projects with capacities ranging from 10 to 30 MW across three 23 cities. The ministry has set a ceiling price of TRY0.40/kWh ($0.045). Applications will be received on January 12. "With ...

