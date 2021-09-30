Solar prices have dipped below the cost of wind in contract prices in many parts of the United States, analysis shows.From pv magazine USA In a record year for the United States, 10 GW of utility-scale solar reached commercial operation date in 2020. The projects accounted for nearly 60% of all new PV capacity added last year. Declining costs have been a chief driver of utility-scale solar growth, which has extended its reach beyond the sunny southwest to more northerly regions. Prices negotiated through power purchase agreements (PPAs) have fallen to new lows, and solar PPAs are now less costly ...

