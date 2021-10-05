Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2021) - Central African Gold Inc. (TSXV: CAGR) (FSE: BC2) (OTCQB: NDENF) (the "Corporation" or "Central African Gold") is pleased to announce the Corporation has filed an independent National Instrument 43-101 technical report dated October 1, 2021 on Sedar (www.sedar.com). The report is titled "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Zani-Kodo Gold Project, Democratic Republic of Congo" and was completed by Geosure Resource Consultants PTY Ltd.

The Corporation also announces the grant of 2,000,000 incentive stock options (the "Stock Options") to certain of its directors, officers, consultants, and employees pursuant to the Corporation's Stock Option Plan. The options are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of CAD$ 0.20 per share.

About Central African Gold Inc.

Central African Gold is a natural resource company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral projects in the DRC. The implementation of a carbon capture and carbon credit program will complement mining operations, meet important ESG requirements, and present an opportunity for early revenue. Central African Gold has the intention to acquire interests in additional concessions or relinquish concessions in the normal course of business. Central African Gold has an experienced management team located in the DRC.

