Nasdaq Vilnius: REMINDER: Public Offer of AS "DelfinGroup" shares - via Auction

Additional information about subscription amounts added. From September 28, 2021 10:00 EEST AS "DelfinGroup" share (ISIN code LV0000101806) public offer subscription process is launched. The Subscription process closing date is October 11, 2021 15:30 EEST. Up to 8 395 000 shares are being publicly offered to investors in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. The offer price is 1.52 EUR per one share of which EUR 0.10 is the nominal value of one Offer Share and EUR 1.42 is the issue premium. The Public Offer will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading system. Market: RSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system) Order book: DGRIPO (ISIN code: LV0000101806) The Subscription period during which the Subscription order collection will take place is: September 28, 2021 from 10:00 until 16:00, September 29 - October 10, 2021 from 09:00 until 16:00, October 11, 2021 from 09:00 until 15:30. Settlement date for the Subscription: October 14, 2021 The minimum subscription amount per investor is 1 share. However, there is no limit for the maximum amount of share subscription. More information about the allocation of the shares available in the AS "DelfinGroup" prospectus. All Nasdaq Riga Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may participate in the offering by submitting Subscription orders on own account or on behalf of its clients. Rules of AS "DelfinGroup" Shares Subscription Process (Auction) and AS "DelfinGroup" prospectus are available in the attachments. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 26 631 153 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1018650