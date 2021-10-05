Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.10.2021
GlobeNewswire
05.10.2021 | 10:17
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: IT - Equity Derivatives Trading Replatform Update

As previously announced, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will migrate the trading of
Nordic equity derivatives, currently on the Genium INET platform, to a new
Nordic Equity Derivates Trading System (NDTS) on February 21st, 2022. 


Test environments

The replatforming project currently offers testing of trading and clearing
functionality in the EqD Test and the EXT4 environments according to the
following availability: 

- Trading hours: Production hours, see EqD Trading Re-platform Market Model for
details 
- Weekly Maintenance day: Wednesday

The Known Limitations document is available in the Member Portal under "Nasdaq
Resources", "Equity Derivatives Trading Replatform" and is updated
continuously. 


NEW! Protocol updates

Updated versions of the OUCH, FIX, FIX XML, ITCH and AMD specifications are
available in Member Portal. The specifications can be found in the Member
Portal under "Nasdaq Resources", "Equity Derivatives Trading Replatform" and
are considered final. 


NEW! Conformance testing

Trading applications connecting to NDTS are subject to mandatory conformance
test prior to production use. Conformance testing scripts are available in the
Member Portal. Members and other trading application providers will be
contacted during October for scheduling a conformance testing appointment. 


NEW! Draft Technical Pricelist valid from 21st of February 2022

The draft technical pricelist with available services and prices including the
new Equity Derivatives Trading platform is now available in the Member Portal
under "Nasdaq Resources", "Pricelists". 


NEW! Webinar for Technical Updates and news

A webinar will be held on October 12th at 14:00 CET with updates from Nasdaq
Nordic IT. Please register in advance for this webinar:
https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_A2_0XV7RQOq0j3-5OyU3ew 

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information
about joining the webinar. 

Customers who are not able to attend will be able to view the seminar through a
recorded version later. You are also welcome to book an individual meeting,
please contact: technicalrelations@nasdaq.com. 


Clearing and Genium INET

Genium INET External Test 4 (EXT4) is connected to EqD Test as clearing
instance. Full clearing cycle is available for Equity Derivatives instruments.
Fixed Income and Commodities will be available from October 15th. Back office
users for EXT4 can be requested via Member Portal. 

An updated version of the document named Genium INET Changes outlining the
impact on clearing and Genium INET is available in the Member Portal. 


Port requests

Requests for test ports (FIX and OUCH Order Entry, FIX Drop, GLIMPSE, ITCH
Re-request) can be submitted via the Member Portal. Reference and market data
access (FDS, GCF, ITCH Multicast, AMD) can be ordered using a separate form. 


Nasdaq Nordic Trader Front-end

The new web-based Nasdaq Nordic Trader Front-end is now available. Order form
for ordering users can be found under "User Accounts" on the Member Portal
start page. 


Replatforming webpage

Latest information on the migration to the new Nordic Equity Derivative Trading
System is available on the replatforming webpage:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/nordic-equity-derivatives-platform-migration 


Further information

For port requests, please contact:

Member Services
E-mail: ms.gi@nasdaq.com
Tel: +46 8 405 6660


For technical questions, please contact:

Technical Support
E-mail: technicalsupport@nasdaq.com
Tel: +46 8 405 6750



For questions regarding this IT-Notice, please contact:

Anders Bergström
E-mail: anders.bergstrom@nasdaq.com
Tel: +46 8 405 7364

or

Riitta Pesiö
E-mail: riitta.pesio@nasdaq.com
Tel: +46 8 405 6437

