NASDAQ OMX Nordic: IT - Equity Derivatives Trading Replatform Update

As previously announced, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will migrate the trading of Nordic equity derivatives, currently on the Genium INET platform, to a new Nordic Equity Derivates Trading System (NDTS) on February 21st, 2022. Test environments The replatforming project currently offers testing of trading and clearing functionality in the EqD Test and the EXT4 environments according to the following availability: - Trading hours: Production hours, see EqD Trading Re-platform Market Model for details - Weekly Maintenance day: Wednesday The Known Limitations document is available in the Member Portal under "Nasdaq Resources", "Equity Derivatives Trading Replatform" and is updated continuously. NEW! Protocol updates Updated versions of the OUCH, FIX, FIX XML, ITCH and AMD specifications are available in Member Portal. The specifications can be found in the Member Portal under "Nasdaq Resources", "Equity Derivatives Trading Replatform" and are considered final. NEW! Conformance testing Trading applications connecting to NDTS are subject to mandatory conformance test prior to production use. Conformance testing scripts are available in the Member Portal. Members and other trading application providers will be contacted during October for scheduling a conformance testing appointment. NEW! Draft Technical Pricelist valid from 21st of February 2022 The draft technical pricelist with available services and prices including the new Equity Derivatives Trading platform is now available in the Member Portal under "Nasdaq Resources", "Pricelists". NEW! Webinar for Technical Updates and news A webinar will be held on October 12th at 14:00 CET with updates from Nasdaq Nordic IT. Please register in advance for this webinar: https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_A2_0XV7RQOq0j3-5OyU3ew After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. Customers who are not able to attend will be able to view the seminar through a recorded version later. You are also welcome to book an individual meeting, please contact: technicalrelations@nasdaq.com. Clearing and Genium INET Genium INET External Test 4 (EXT4) is connected to EqD Test as clearing instance. Full clearing cycle is available for Equity Derivatives instruments. Fixed Income and Commodities will be available from October 15th. Back office users for EXT4 can be requested via Member Portal. An updated version of the document named Genium INET Changes outlining the impact on clearing and Genium INET is available in the Member Portal. Port requests Requests for test ports (FIX and OUCH Order Entry, FIX Drop, GLIMPSE, ITCH Re-request) can be submitted via the Member Portal. Reference and market data access (FDS, GCF, ITCH Multicast, AMD) can be ordered using a separate form. Nasdaq Nordic Trader Front-end The new web-based Nasdaq Nordic Trader Front-end is now available. Order form for ordering users can be found under "User Accounts" on the Member Portal start page. Replatforming webpage Latest information on the migration to the new Nordic Equity Derivative Trading System is available on the replatforming webpage: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/nordic-equity-derivatives-platform-migration Further information For port requests, please contact: Member Services E-mail: ms.gi@nasdaq.com Tel: +46 8 405 6660 For technical questions, please contact: Technical Support E-mail: technicalsupport@nasdaq.com Tel: +46 8 405 6750 For questions regarding this IT-Notice, please contact: Anders Bergström E-mail: anders.bergstrom@nasdaq.com Tel: +46 8 405 7364 or Riitta Pesiö E-mail: riitta.pesio@nasdaq.com Tel: +46 8 405 6437 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1018761