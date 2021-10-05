Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2021) - Peak Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) ("Peak" or the "Company"), an innovative Fintech service provider and manager of the Cubeler Business Hub, today published a Q&A to address defamatory allegations made about the Company and some of its executives in a report published on October 4, 2021 by Grizzly Research.

The Q&A can be accessed by clicking on the following link: Peak Response to Short Seller Report

About Peak Fintech Group Inc.:

Peak Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) subsidiaries operating primarily in the commercial lending industry. Peak's subsidiaries bring together lending financial institutions and businesses to create the Cubeler Business Hub, an ecosystem where analytics and artificial intelligence are used to facilitate transactions among members of the ecosystem. For more information: http://www.peakfintechgroup.com



Forward-Looking Statements / Information:

