DGAP-Ad-hoc: 4finance S.A. / Key word(s): Bond

4finance S.A.: announces fixed income investor meetings



06-Oct-2021 / 09:44 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. NOT FOR GENERAL DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA OR JAPAN. NOTHING IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONSTITUTES OR CONTEMPLATES AN OFFER OF, AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION. 4finance S.A. announces fixed income investor meetings 6 October 2021. 4finance S.A. ("4finance" or the "Company") has mandated ABG Sundal Collier AB and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited as Joint Global Coordinators and Bookrunners, and BCP Securities LLC as Lead Manager, to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings, commencing on Monday 11 October 2021. A EUR denominated senior unsecured callable fixed rate bond issue, expected to be rated by S&P and by Moody's, with a tenor of five years (the "New Bonds") may follow, subject to, inter alia, market conditions. The proceeds from the New Bonds will be applied towards repayment of the Company's outstanding USD 200,000,000 senior unsecured callable fixed rate 2017/2022 bonds (ISIN: XS1597295838 / XS1597294781) (the "USD Bonds") and for general corporate purposes. Today the Company will issue a conditional notice of early redemption of all USD Bonds, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the USD Bonds, subject to completion of the issue of New Bonds. USD bondholders wishing to participate in the New Bonds may be given the opportunity to use their USD Bonds to subscribe for the New Bonds. Holders of USD Bonds who have an interest in this may contact ABG Sundal Collier AB at telephone no: +46 (0) 8 566 286 40 or by email: dcm-syndicate@abgsc.se, or Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited at telephone no: +44 (0) 207 663 3200 or by email: SNEL-CSG@stifel.com. Baker McKenzie LLP has been appointed as legal counsel for the Company, and White & Case LLP has been appointed as legal counsel for the Bookrunners and Lead Manager. For more information, please contact: investorrelations@4finance.com



This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation.



Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements". These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements. A rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities and may be subject to revision, suspension or withdrawal at any time by the assigning rating organisation. Similar ratings for different types of issuers and on different types of securities do not necessarily mean the same thing. The significance of each rating should be analysed independently from any other rating. This announcement does not constitute or form part of any offer to purchase, a solicitation of an offer to purchase, an offer to sell or an invitation or solicitation of an offer to sell, issue or subscribe for, securities in or into the United States or to U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) or in any other jurisdiction. No securities mentioned herein have been, or will be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws or other jurisdiction of the United States and no such securities may be offered or sold in or into the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act and any applicable state or local securities laws of the United States. This announcement and the information contained herein are for information purposes only. Under no circumstances shall the Information constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, any securities in the United States of America or in any other jurisdiction.



About 4finance Established in 2008, 4finance is one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups with operations in 9 countries. Leveraging automation and data-driven insights across the business, 4finance has grown rapidly, issuing over €8 billion since inception in instalment loans, lines of credit and single payment loans. 4finance operates a portfolio of market-leading brands offering simple, useful and transparent products to millions of customers. The Group provides convenient products in a responsible way to the many consumers who are often underserved by conventional providers. The Group also offers deposits, in addition to consumer and SME loans through its TBI Bank subsidiary, an EU licensed institution with operations in Bulgaria and Romania. www.4finance.com 06-Oct-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

