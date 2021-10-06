Thomas Gerstner and Andy Joeres bring decades of experience scaling SaaS enterprises in EMEA

Phenom, the global leader in Talent Experience Management (TXM), today announced the hiring of two executives to drive the company's surging global growth. Thomas Gerstner will lead Phenom's business in Central Europe, and Andy Joeres will oversee initiatives in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Northern Europe, Middle East and Africa. The positions were created to continue building momentum in EMEA, where there has been an exploding demand for talent experience, AI and automation from HR teams.

Following numerous acquisitions and the addition of many enterprise customers in EMEA, Phenom's headcount in Europe has quickly exceeded 100 employees. With operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland, Phenom expects to continue aggressively recruiting into 2022 across customer success, sales, account management, marketing, engineering, product and more.

"The need for AI-powered talent experiences is universal, and the interest in Phenom's platform originating from EMEA is increasing every day," said Mahe Bayireddi, co-founder and CEO of Phenom. "We're thrilled that Andy and Thomas are joining our team. They carry proven track records of success meeting ambitious business objectives in many different markets around the world, and we expect their leadership will inspire our talented overseas team to bring amazing talent experiences to global enterprises."

As the vice president and general manager for Phenom in Central Europe, Gerstner will be responsible for strengthening existing and new customer relationships in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. In his last role, he was the EMEA president of Pathlock defining, implementing, and executing growth strategy across all channels. For 14 years, Gerstner also held various senior executive roles at SAP, including senior vice president for the SuccessFactors business in the Middle and Eastern European region and managing director in Asia.

"Phenom is already turning heads in Central Europe, and it's incredible to now be part of this special journey," said Gerstner. "Organisations that have invested in AI-powered talent experiences are miles ahead of their competitors. Already in Central Europe, Phenom's sophisticated platform is making a huge difference, helping organizations transform the way they acquire, develop and retain talent."

Joeres will serve as Phenom's vice president of sales for EMEA, where he will focus on bringing new business to the company. Joeres has managed the launch of hyper-growth initiatives for companies like Celonis and Snow, where he spearheaded triple-digit, year-over-year growth and exponentially scaled personnel from small teams to large units with deep impact across the enterprise.

"My passion has always been designing go-to-market strategies and then executing them for companies that have a clear, profound vision," said Joeres. "HR teams are realizing that intelligent experiences are the present and future of hiring and retaining the best talent and the Phenom TXM platform is the solution. AI and automation are now requirements for scaling those experiences. I look forward to championing Phenom's platform to help organisations reduce cost and time to hire, while increasing employee retention."

About Phenom

Phenom is a global HR technology company with a purpose to help a billion people find the right job. With an expertise in building AI-powered, scalable solutions, Phenom Talent Experience Management (TXM) personalizes and automates the talent journey for candidates, recruiters, employees and management with its Career Site, Chatbot, CRM, CMS, SMS and Email Campaigns, University Recruiting, Internal Mobility, Career Pathing, Diversity Inclusion, Talent Marketplace, Gigs, Referrals, Hiring Manager and Analytics. As a result, employers improve their talent acquisition and talent management efforts by helping candidates and employees find the right job, recruiters identify and engage the right talent, and management optimizes HR strategy, process and spend. Phenom was ranked among the fastest-growing technology companies in the 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and won a regional 2020 Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com.

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

