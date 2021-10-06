Stolt-Nielsen Limited Resolved the Cancellation of Treasury Shares

LONDON, October 6, 2021 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) (the "Company") today announced that the board of directors of the Company has resolved that 5,610,000 common shares and 1,402,500 founder's shares, previously held by the Company as treasury shares, shall be cancelled and thereafter be available for re-issue (the "Treasury Share Cancellation").

Following the Treasury Share Cancellation, the Company holds 5,000,000 common shares, equal to 8.54% of the issued common shares, and 1,250,000 founder's shares, equal to 8.54% of the issued founder's shares, as treasury shares.

The Company's issued share capital after the Treasury Share Cancellation amounts to USD 58,538,426.95, divided into 58,523,796 common shares, each with a par value of USD 1.00, and 14,630,949 founder's shares, each with a par value of USD 0.001, in total 73,154,745 shares.

Notwithstanding the Treasury Share Cancellation, the Company's authorised share capital remains USD 81,250,000, divided into 65,000,000 common shares, each with a par value of USD 1.00, and 16,250,000 founder's shares, each with a par value of USD 0.001.

