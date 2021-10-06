- (PLX AI) - Hönle expects a significant improvement in sales and earnings for the 2021/22 financial year.
- • A very good sales development with devices and UV lamps for the disinfection of indoor air is expected, with an additional annual sales volume of EUR 15-40 million with UV air disinfection equipment
- • Says order backlog of the Hönle Group is currently around 85% above the previous year's level
- • Also sees good development in the business with drying systems for the printing press market, which is also supported by the high order backlog
- • Says bottlenecks on the procurement side contributed significantly to the postponement of delivery dates from the past fiscal year to the new fiscal year
- • The Management Board therefore assumes that the operating result in the 2020/2021 financial year will be almost at the previous year's level, down from the previous assumption of a significant improvement
