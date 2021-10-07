DJ 2CRSi SA receives significant follow-up order from oil & gas customer.

2CRSi SA receives significant follow-up order from oil & gas customer. 07-Oct-2021

Press release

2CRSi receives significant follow-up order from oil & gas customer

Strasbourg (France), October 7, 2021 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient IT server solutions, announces that it has received a significant follow-up order from an historical customer in the oil & gas sector.

As a reminder, 2CRSi had announced on July 7, 2021 an order by an historical customer, a global geoscience technology leader, for 196 multi-node OCP servers in energy-efficient air-cooled racks.

In its pursuit of more efficient, low-cost of ownership compute power, this customer placed a follow-up order with 2CRSi yesterday for 280 additional servers (i.e. 840 compute nodes), similar in nature and set up to the July contract, also to be hosted in its UK datacenters.

Through the usage of electronic components mostly recovered from customer Blade, 2CRSi expects to be able to deliver quickly on this new order, by the end of Fall. Deliveries in this fiscal year 2021/22 should therefore amount to 476 servers (1,428 nodes), making this historical customer the largest revenue contributor in the oil & gas sector and a top 10 2CRSi customer. It stands as a clear testimony of the long-term partnerships 2CRSi builds and maintains with its customers.

Next on the agenda: First-half revenue on 20 October 2021.

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, manufactures and sells high-performance customised and environment-friendly servers. In the financial year 20/21, the Group achieved revenue of EUR163m. The Group today has 373 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and is included in the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com

Contacts

2CRSi Actifin Actifin Marie de Lauzon Simon Derbanne Jennifer Jullia COO Financial Communication Financial PR investors@2crsi.com sderbanne@actifin.fr jjullia@actifin.fr +33 3 68 41 10 70 + 33 1 56 88 11 14 + 33 1 56 88 11 19

