Donnerstag, 07.10.2021
Dow Jones News
07.10.2021 | 19:52
2CRSi SA receives significant follow-up order from oil & gas customer.

DJ 2CRSi SA receives significant follow-up order from oil & gas customer.

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA receives significant follow-up order from oil & gas customer. 07-Oct-2021 / 19:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press release

2CRSi receives significant follow-up order from oil & gas customer

Strasbourg (France), October 7, 2021 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient IT server solutions, announces that it has received a significant follow-up order from an historical customer in the oil & gas sector.

As a reminder, 2CRSi had announced on July 7, 2021 an order by an historical customer, a global geoscience technology leader, for 196 multi-node OCP servers in energy-efficient air-cooled racks.

In its pursuit of more efficient, low-cost of ownership compute power, this customer placed a follow-up order with 2CRSi yesterday for 280 additional servers (i.e. 840 compute nodes), similar in nature and set up to the July contract, also to be hosted in its UK datacenters.

Through the usage of electronic components mostly recovered from customer Blade, 2CRSi expects to be able to deliver quickly on this new order, by the end of Fall. Deliveries in this fiscal year 2021/22 should therefore amount to 476 servers (1,428 nodes), making this historical customer the largest revenue contributor in the oil & gas sector and a top 10 2CRSi customer. It stands as a clear testimony of the long-term partnerships 2CRSi builds and maintains with its customers.

- END -

Next on the agenda: First-half revenue on 20 October 2021.

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, manufactures and sells high-performance customised and environment-friendly servers. In the financial year 20/21, the Group achieved revenue of EUR163m. The Group today has 373 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and is included in the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com

Contacts 

2CRSi        Actifin         Actifin 
Marie de Lauzon   Simon Derbanne      Jennifer Jullia 
COO         Financial Communication Financial PR 
investors@2crsi.com sderbanne@actifin.fr   jjullia@actifin.fr 
+33 3 68 41 10 70  + 33 1 56 88 11 14    + 33 1 56 88 11 19

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi - Oil & gas EN 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1239294 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1239294 07-Oct-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1239294&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 07, 2021 13:20 ET (17:20 GMT)

